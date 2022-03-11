Dallas' Second Thought Theatre cements 2022 season with timely titles

Though Second Thought Theatre artistic director Carson McCain teased the 2022 season at the company's State of Mind fundraising gala in February, we finally have details on the three-show lineup.

McCain has titled this season "The Haves and the Have Nots," and based all the picks around the theme of disparity. This encompasses wealth, race, and class, and attempts to answer the question "who is truly losing out?"

The 18th season begins with Dry Powder, a gripping, razor-sharp play by Sarah Burgess about the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done. The same week KMM Capital Management private equity firm forced massive layoffs at a national grocery chain, the founder and president threw himself an extravagant engagement party, setting off a publicity nightmare. Fortunately, one of the partners has a dream of a deal that will rescue his boss from the PR disaster. But are they willing to maximize returns, no matter the consequences? McCain directs, and it runs April 6-23, 2022.

Next is Pass Over, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's surreal, existential, and morbidly funny play. Moses and Kitch talk smack, pass the time, and hope that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy, Pass Over — the first full play to open on Broadway in 2021 after the pandemic-necessitated lockdown — crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young, Black men looking for a way out. A sobering reinterpretation of Waiting for Godot, nuanced with elements of the Biblical Exodus story, Nwandu's play is politically charged and necessarily critical in its social reflection. It runs July 13-30, 2022.

The final production is One Flea Spare, Naomi Wallace's gripping 1995 drama. In 17th-century London, a city ravaged by the Great Plague with bodies mounting, the home of wealthy aristocrat William Snelgrave and his invalid wife becomes the couple's infirmary, until a pair of intruders break in demanding food and refuge. Resigned to quarantine together, this unlikely group sees the social paradigms that once defined their behavior begin to break down. Originally inspired by the intersecting themes between Daniel Dafoe's Journal of the Plague Year and the L.A. race riots catalyzed by the police beating of Rodney King, Wallace blends past and present — starkly pertinent given today's current climate with COVID-19 and lingering tensions after the murder of George Floyd and subsequent protests in 2020. It runs October 26-November 12, 2022.

All shows will be performed at Second Thought Theatre's artistic home, Bryant Hall, which is located next to the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Visit the website to learn more about STT’s 2022 season and purchase season subscriptions and single tickets.