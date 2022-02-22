Second Thought Theatre's 8th annual fundraising gala rockets past initial goal

Following two years of virtual events, Second Thought Theatre finally got to host its State of Mind fundraising gala in-person on February 10.

Patrons and fans of the theater company rounded out a who's who of the Dallas performing arts scene, all of whom gathered at On the Levee in the Design District for an evening of cocktails, tasty bites, and smooth cabaret-style crooning from TACA executive director Terry D. Loftis.

Event chair Carol March was joined by STT board members Karol Omlor, John Farrell, and board president Joshua D. Terry for the eighth annual event, which began with mingling and the perusal of raffle items like a Dallas staycation package, a feast from Terry Black's Barbecue, a selection of fine whiskeys, baskets stuffed with the STT's board's "favorite things," and tickets to productions by Undermain Theatre, Kitchen Dog Theater, and Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. A one-of-a-kind glass vase by MarrsArt Studio and handmade wood charcuterie board and wine holder crafted by Farrell were especially coveted.

Guests sipped on the Think Again Cosmo and State of Mind Old Fashioned while sampling a selection of bite-sized goodies like sliders, sushi, and egg rolls.

Emcee — and performer/director/musician — Justin Locklear kept the audience pumped, while STT artistic director Carson McCain introduced the company's new season of three works, all of which are based around the theme of disparity.

A new sponsorship level this year made it possible for local theater artists to attend State of Mind, and they joined an audience that included STT director of operations Drew Wall, playwright Janielle Kastner (whose Sweetpea STT produced in late 2021), celebrated director Joel Ferrell, Imprint Theatreworks artistic director Ashley H. White, Undermain Theatre associate artistic director and founder of DGDG Danielle Georgiou, local philanthropist and arts advocate Donna Wilhelm, and STT co-founder Steven Walters.

A Fund the Mission lightning round, combined with the raffle, raised a total of $115,000 for the theater company — 30 percent over the original goal.

Second Thought Theatre provides an intimate and unique theatrical experience by empowering top local theater artists to take risks, and by showcasing writers who boldly tackle the difficult and demanding questions of our rapidly changing world.