It's time to steam the gowns, tailor the tuxes, and shine the shoes - fall fundraising season has arrived in Dallas.
This fall sees Cattle Baron's Ball gunning for the $100 million mark, Bravo Gala celebrating 15 years of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Two x Two Gala saying goodbye with no fewer than three posh parties.
Don't sleep through lunch, though. The star-studded lineup at big-bucks power luncheons includes an Oscar-winning actor, Emmy-winning TV journalist, favorite former first daughter, and "the grandmother of Juneteenth."
Besides being a glamorous good time, these high-dollar events raise crucial funds for organizations that are vital to the greater Dallas community. (And note that many are participating in North Texas Giving Day, accepting contributions of all sizes through September 19.)
Here are the 12 must-attend galas, parties, and luncheons of fall in Dallas, with a longer list below.
Crystal Charity Ball Ten Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon - September 12
The Crystal Charity Ball's fashion show and luncheon honoring the 10 most fashionable and philanthropic women of Dallas (as chosen by the organization), will kick off fall society season. The cherished event - now in its unbelievable 50th year - will take place at Neiman Marcus Downtown, starting with a late-morning champagne reception followed by a runway presentation featuring fashions of Oscar de la Renta; co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will be in attendance. Guiding the event are Cheryl Joyner, Crystal Charity Ball chair, and Kim Hext, Fashion Show chair. This year's best-dressed honorees are Monica Eastin, Tracey Kozmetsky, Meredith Land, Tracy Lange, Anne McPherson, Wendy Messmann, Kim Quinn, Lisa Rocchio, Sunie Solomon, and Katherine Wyker; Lisa Cooley is the Hall of Fame honoree. Proceeds will help fund the 2024 Crystal Charity Ball beneficiaries (see below). Tickets are sold out, but for more information, visit the event's website.
Matthew and Camila McConaughey will be the featured speakers at the New Friends New Life Luncheon.
Photo by Tyler Schmitt
New Friends New Life Annual Luncheon - September 20
New Friends New Life has landed quite the leading man for its 2024 luncheon: Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife, best-selling author Camila Alves McConaughey. “A Conversation with The McConaugheys” (moderated by NBC5's Meredith Land) will highlight the celebrity couple's work with their Just Keep Livin' foundation, which empowers high school students to make healthy choices for a better future. They'll also touch on their careers, family life, and philosophies for living. Taking place at the Omni Dallas Hotel, the luncheon is co-chaired by JoJo Fleiss and Lisa Rocchio. Honorary co-chairs are Robin and Norm Bagwell. New Friends New Life assists trafficked and sexually exploited teen girls, women and their children, and raises awareness of the issue. Luncheon tickets start at $250, available on the event website.
Carrie Underwood will headline the 2024 Dallas Cattle Baron's Ball.
Getty Images
Cattle Baron’s Ball - September 28
Dallas' ultimate Western-glam party has lassoed one of the biggest headliners yet: Carrie Underwood. Co-chairs Marjon Henderson and Lora Farris have picked the theme "New Horizons" for the ball, which will take place at Southfork Ranch, with NBC5's Deborah Ferguson serving as mistress of ceremonies. Country band Straight Tequila Night will open the evening at the VIP Party, then it's a whole night of boots, bling, barbecue, cocktails, Ferris wheel-riding, and cowbell-ringing as bids climb sky-high in the biggest live auction of the year. Cattle Baron's Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser in the nation for cancer research through the American Cancer Society, and the event's 51-year total is poised to surpass an astounding $100 million this year. Information and the remaining tables and tickets (starting at $3,500 for two) can be found here.
Laura Harris-Means and Patrick Means are chairing the Dallas Symphony Gala.
Photo by Jeff Smith
Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala - September 28
The Dallas Symphony's mega-gala has several parts, all centered around a performance by one of the most recognized names in classical music today. The evening starts with a cocktail reception and opulent seated dinner, followed by the one-hour Gala Concert featuring the DSO and famed pianist Lang Lang playing Rachmaninoff’s beloved Second Piano Concerto. Maestro Fabio Luisi and the DSO will round out the concert with Rossini’s Overture to William Tell. An After-Party Experience will include light bites, cocktails, and dancing in the Meyerson Symphony Center lobby. This year's gala is led by co-chairs Laura Harris-Means (of NBC5) and husband Patrick Means, with Cassandra and Avery Johnson as honorary chairs. The Gala is the DSO’s largest annual fundraising event, with proceeds going to education and community outreach initiatives. Tickets (starting at $125 for the concert and $1,500 for the whole evening) are available on the DSO site.
"Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee, a true trailblazer, will be honored by The Family Place.
Photo courtesy of Opal Lee
The Family Place Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon - October 4
Justin Baldoni, director and star (opposite Blake Lively) of the summer filmIt Ends With Us, will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Trailblazer Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole. Perhaps more exciting for the DFW audience, however, is that this year’s Texas Trailblazer Award recipient is “Grandmother of Juneteenth” and revered civil rights leader, Dr. Opal Lee. The annual fundraiser benefits The Family Place, Texas’ largest family violence service agency. Lauren Black, Nakita Johnson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, and Lauren McKinnon are the 2024 luncheon co-chairs, with Lindsay and George Billingsley as honorary chairs. Tickets start at $350, available on The Family Place's website.
Fur Ball is the only gala with a "Cuddle Zone."
Photo by Thomas Garza
SPCA Fur Ball - October 4
This annual black-tie "purr-ty" raises important funds for SPCA of Texas' mission to provide every animal with exceptional care and a loving home. Besides being a spectacular gala for party animals, it's known to have some cute four-legged friends show up, too. Human attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, entertainment by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra, Pony Up for Paws, and live and silent auctions, all emceed by NBC5's Brian Curtis. Taking place at a new location this year - Frontiers of Flight Museum - the 2024 gala is chaired by Katy and Lawrence Bock leading co-chairs Kristin Hallam, Cindy Lindsley, and Sandra Fite, and presented by Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers. Tickets (from $500) are available here.
Jenna Bush Hager will headline the Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon.
Photo by Nathan Congleton, NBC
Austin Street Center Humble Beginnings Luncheon - October 11
Austin Street Center's annual fundraising luncheon will feature one of Dallas' favorite keynote presenters - Jenna Bush Hager. Dallas native, former first daughter, best-selling author, and co-host of NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Hager will share heartfelt stories and champion the Austin Street Center's mission to end homelessness in the city. This year's luncheon will take place at the Hilton Anatole with the theme "What Does Hope Look Like?" It is co-chaired by Michelle Thomas and T. Dupree Scovell, with Elaine Agather serving as honorary chair. The organization will honorThe Addy Foundation with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award. Funds raised will help provide housing for those most at risk to homelessness in Dallas. Tickets (starting at $165) are available on the website.
Two x Two Gala - October 19
The annual gala and art auction that raises jaw-dropping sums for amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art is celebrating its 25th anniversary - and saying goodbye. It's the final year for Two x Two, gala and all. And while the exclusive black-tie ballis already sold out, there are two more events with spots available. First, sponsor Capital One and global arts club The Cultivist will host a Two x Two First Look Dinner on September 26 at Rachofsky House. The evening - open exclusively to Capital One rewards credit cardholders and sponsors - will feature a sneak peek at over 100 contemporary artworks that will be auctioned off at the gala, along with a multi-course dinner prepared by renowned chef Thomas Keller. Next, a soiree sponsored by Balmain Paris and Reza called Last Look will take place October 10 at Rachofsky House; information and tickets ($500) are available via the Two x Two website. Both events lead up to the final glitzy Two x Two Gala, hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, and honoring artist Nicolas Party, at Rachofsky House.
Journalist Ann Curry will be the keynote speaker for the Texas Women's Foundation Luncheon.Courtesy photo
Texas Women’s Foundation Luncheon - November 1
Texas Women’s Foundation will welcome Emmy-Award-winning journalist Ann Curry as the keynote speaker for its 39th annual luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of the KERA talk radio show Think. Themed “Catalysts for Change,” the event supports the foundation’s vital work to build a better world for women in Texas through research, advocacy, grantmaking, and programs. TXWF board alumna Effie Dennison serves as luncheon chair; tables and sponsorships (starting at $1,000) are available through the event website.
Nearly 3,000 guests attended the sold-out Black Tie Dinner 2023.
Photo by John "Doc" Strange
Black Tie Dinner - November 16
The 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner will immerse guests in "Simulation," a theme meant to envision a world "where the LGBTQ+ community is not attacked or merely tolerated, but celebrated and uplifted," organizers say. Black Tie, which has raised nearly $30 million since its inception in 1982, has become one of the most successful fundraising dinners in the country and one of the biggest sources of funding for many North Texas LGBTQ+ organizations. This year's glamorous gala (under the leadership of board co-chairs Dustin Vyers and Liliana Villarreal) will take place at the Sheraton in downtown Dallas and will feature a multicourse dinner, awards (honorees TBA), and live entertainment by Indy-pop duo Fly By Midight. Watch the website for more information and tickets.
AT&T Performing Arts Center Bravo Gala - November 21
Always an applause-worthy evening, the 2024 glittering gala will toast 15 years of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The night will feature a seated dinner on the Shannon and Ted Skokos Stage of the Winspear Opera House, performances by Center’s five resident companies, and entertainment by acclaimed TV and theater star Cedric Neal. Co-chairs for the gala are board chair Jill B. Louis and immediate past chair Daniel Tobey, and the night will honor Matrice Ellis-Kirk for her leadershipin business, philanthropy, and the arts in Dallas. The gala raises funds to support the Center’s arts education and community programs, as well as general operations throughout the year. Information and tickets (from $1,200) are available on the event website.
Crystal Charity Ball chair Cheryl Joyner has picked the theme "New York Holiday."
Photo by WJNPHOTO
The Crystal Charity Ball - December 7
The grand dame of Dallas galas will transport guests to a magical "New York Holiday." Think: “the beauty of fresh snow, peeking into the elaborately decorated windows on Fifth Avenue, and strolling through Central Park with a chill in the air,” explains ball chair Cheryl Joyner. (And please, oh please, let there be some spectacular Rockettes!) The 2024 Crystal Charity Ball will fund seven beneficiaries with a collective need of $7,093,665: Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, HHM Health, Methodist Health System Foundation, Parkland Health Foundation, The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology, Traffic911, and Vogel. As always, the glamorous black-tie evening will take shape in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. Tickets are invitation-only; inquire about underwriting and more opportunities to participate here.
Also save the dates for: