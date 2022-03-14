Shakespeare Dallas stacks 50th anniversary season with audience favorites

Shakespeare Dallas — or Shakespeare in the Park, as some call it — is celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, and is presenting a three-show season stacked with the Bard's best for the occasion.

First up is A Midsummer Night's Dream, the funny, flirty romp through a forest that sports love spells, shifting realities, and a very mischievous fairy named Puck (this is where the quote "Lord, what fools these mortals be" is from). Artistic director Raphael Parry directs, with performances at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre June 15-July 23, 2022.

The Tempest, directed by artistic associate Jenni Stewart, is next. The magician Prospero creates a huge storm to wreck the ship of his enemies, leaving them to wash up on shore. When they wake, they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems. Fun fact: This is the play Will alludes to writing at the end of Shakespeare in Love, and is known for the quote "We are such stuff as dreams are made on." It runs June 22-July 22, 2022.

"To be or not to be?" Shakespeare's heavy hitter Hamlet is last, bringing with it a depressed man's indecisiveness, scheming uncles, and poor Yorick's skull. Young Hamlet returns home to discover the world-shattering news that his father is dead, and his mother has married his father's brother. A ghostly encounter leads to madness, revenge, death, and the downfall of a kingdom. Christie Vela directs, and it runs September 9-October 15, 2022.

A flexible subscription package includes tickets for any 2022 Shakespeare in the Park performance on any day of the week. All subscribers also receive a 20 percent discount to the January 2023 indoor winter season performance, early entry to the park, and two free gift tickets to share.

Become a sponsor of Shakespeare Dallas to receive such additional benefits as backstage passes, admission to Pub Crawl, or free merchandise — more info can be found here.