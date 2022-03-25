Dallas Summer Musicals lands big Broadway shows and new name for 2022-23

Dallas Summer Musicals — or Broadway Dallas, as it will now be known — has revealed its 2022-23 season of touring Broadway shows in partnership with Broadway Across America, and there are some pretty big names on the list.

"We changed our name from Dallas Summer Musicals to Broadway Dallas to accurately capture who we are and what we do," says Broadway Dallas president and CEO Ken Novice. "It encompasses not only the magnificent work that we put on our stage, but also our other exciting events and community engagement and education programs through which we share 'the spirit of Broadway' with as many members of our community as possible."

In other words, not just musicals and not just in the summer.

The Germania Insurance Broadway Series launches in September with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. The group's extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo. It's set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more. It runs September 6-18, 2022, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The series continues with Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady" — but who is really being transformed? It runs November 1-13, 2022, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The worldwide phenomenon Six is next, playing at the Winspear Opera House as part of Broadway Dallas' ongoing collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power. This new original musical written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. It runs December 6-25, 2022.

Pretty Woman, The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. It features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It runs January 24-February 5, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory with the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers. It runs March 15-April 2, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. It runs April 18-30, 2023, at the Winspear Opera House.

Bartlett Sher is back directing Aaron Sorkin's new adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning book To Kill a Mockingbird, which will star Emmy-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch. It runs May 16-28, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is an optional season add-on that's a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. It runs June 6-8, 2023, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Autorenewals for subscription packages will be processed on April 12, 2022 — existing subscribers can log in to their account and renew their seats now. All subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2023-24 season and beyond; a valid email address and credit card are required.

New patrons are encouraged to sign up for the official waiting list here and will be notified once new subscriptions become available. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats for one low price, priority access to additional tickets before public on sale, option to enroll in interest and fee-free payment plans, plus ticket exchange privileges.

Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a later date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.