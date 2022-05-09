Curtain up on Irving theater company's 2022-23 season of big names

To celebrate its 50th anniversary season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is saying "Curtain Up! Light the Lights!" for three plays and two musicals, and the season title is a clue about one of them.

The 2022-23 season will be produced and performed in the Dupree Theater of the Irving Arts Center.

"Our 2021-22 season was an incredible reminder of just how much live theater means to this community," says MainStage board of directors president Steven Merritt. "We are so thankful for the generosity of our patrons, donors, and the Irving Arts Board as we returned to in-person performances. We’re excited to bring you five powerful pieces of theater as part of our 2022-23 season. From classic musicals to modern comedies, there’s something that everyone will enjoy."

"Everything’s Coming Up Roses" this fall with Gypsy, the classic American musical about an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success while secretly yearning for her own. This jewel of Broadway’s Golden Age will be directed by Michael Serrecchia and run November 4-19, 2022.

MainStage’s annual holiday fundraiser, Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas, will take on a brand-new look this December. More details will be released in the coming months.

Running January 20-February 4, 2023 is Lauren Gunderson’s music-laced play Ada and the Engine, about young Ada Byron Lovelace and the invention of the first computer. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age, directed by Raven Lawes.

Next up is a story of self-discovery set in turn-of-the-century New York. Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel centers around an African American woman named Esther who learns that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges. The production run March 10-25, 2023.

Then, audiences will be whisked away to Italy with The Light in the Piazza (May 5-20, 2023), directed by Bruce R. Coleman. Featuring a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, this sweeping musical is a story about mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, and the deeply intertwined emotions of love and loss.

The season will conclude with comedian Steve Martin’s riotously funny farce The Underpants, running July 14-29, 2023, and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Will a public wardrobe malfunction cost an uptight bureaucrat his reputation, or will the bloomer faux pas bloom into an unexpected blessing?

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and will be available for purchase on July 10 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office, online, or by calling 972-252-2787.

Single tickets to all performances on the 2022-23 season will go on sale at the Irving Arts Center Box Office on September 15.