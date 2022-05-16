New Dallas theater co. amplifies forgotten voices in inaugural season

Dallas is welcoming another new theater company to the fold, as The Table Co/lab announces its inaugural season.

Founded by Caroline Rivera, Chris Sanders, and Sarah Powell, The Table Co\lab is designed, supported, and led by female-identifying and non-binary people and seeks to uplift underrepresented voices.

"We believe that theater should not only reflect its community, but serve it," says Powell.

First up is a staged reading of Beyond Perfection, with book, music, and lyrics by Kenady Sean, music and lyrics by Emily Horton, and book and lyrics by Kaylee Killingsworth.

The story begins in 2036, and the United States is no longer united. Madame President invites all to the Empire, formerly known as New York State. She has invented 20-20 glasses that allow you to live in your own ideal world.

Chandler, a reporter, seeks asylum from Texas and becomes the face of the New Broadway Media Initiative. Ryan and Kate become the first to test out the marriage shareware.

All seems to be well, until Ryan finds the Central Park. In the park, the characters lose perfection, but it is there they gain everything else. Madame President, desperate to keep peace, consistently updates the technology to maintain her control. The battle rages on as Ryan and Chandler beckon all to live Beyond Perfection.

Directed by Rachel Klein and music directed by Rebecca Lowrey, it will perform one night only on September 11, 2022, at Hop and Sting Brewery in Grapevine.

The Danger Year is next, with book, music, and lyrics by Georgia Stitt.

There is a cultural belief in Japan called yakudoshi, which posits that certain years of your life (corresponding to your age) are destined to bring calamity, upheaval, and rebirth. Those ages are 19, 25, 33, 37 and 42.

The Danger Year follows five characters at these exact ages through transformational moments in their lives as they confront the choices they’ve made, the relationships they’ve built (or destroyed), and the connections they seek but don’t always know how to protect.

It runs October 7-16, 2022, at Arts Mission Oak Cliff.

The season concludes in January 2023, also at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, with a new play festival titled Tales from the End of the Rainbow. These new works by local playwrights will celebrate the BIPOC Queer experience.

"Our artistic leadership places at the helm of each season individuals who can steer the ship of untold stories," says Powell. "We seek to shine light on those usually kept in the darkness: the forgotten, the oppressed, the silenced."