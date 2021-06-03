Dallas' Second Thought Theatre returns to stage and screen with 2021 season

While COVID-19 scuppered what would have been her first season as Second Thought Theatre's new artistic director, Carson McCain now gets a do-over with the 2021 season — and she's making it count.

It includes three new plays, two of which are world premieres by women. One might even be a little familiar to audiences that followed along with STT's S.T.E.P. (Second Thought Emerging Playwrights) program.

"These plays are about the tension between what we want and what we have," says McCain. "They all share that deep pain that unites us; the pain of knowing where we want to be, and not being there yet. Together, we will breathe again, through the pain we’ve experienced in this last year. This season, we will ask ourselves what price we are willing to pay for our jobs, our art, our relationships? What should it cost us to live a life we enjoy? And is the price ever too high?"

The season begins with Goat Song, a play that investigates how art made for one time can be enjoyed in another. Specifically written for the pandemic, playwright Matt Harmon asks audiences to consider whether it is fair to ask artists to revisit their pain each time they perform. Caroline Hamilton makes her professional directorial debut, with STT director of operations Drew Wall in the cast. Goat Song will be a filmed and virtually streamed production, running July 2-17, 2021.

Next up is Libra Season by award-winning playwright and actor E.E. Adams. This history play for and about 2020 was commissioned and developed under Second Thought's S.T.E.P. program earlier this year, and is intended for live productions over Zoom. The play explores the shifting foundation of American culture, asking what we, and more specifically black women, have to sacrifice. Tiana Kaye Blair directs (she also directed the S.T.E.P. development readings). It will be presented in late summer 2021.

Finally, Second Thought anticipates a return to in-person theater with the world premiere of Sweetpea by Janielle Kastner, which was postponed from the 2020 season. Sweetpea explores the (im)possibility of sharing space — a theme that has become even more relevant in the last year. McCain directs this new work by a local DFW playwright, which will run in late 2021 in Bryant Hall.

All unused STT 2020 subscription tickets will be eligible for use during STT’s 2021 season.

To purchase season subscriptions now and single tickets for Goat Song (specific production dates for Libra Season and Sweetpea will be announced at a later date), visit www.secondthoughttheatre.com, email info@secondthoughttheatre.com, or call/text 214-897-3091.