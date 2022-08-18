Artistic staff changes shake up 2 Dallas theater companies

Change is in the air, at least for Undermain Theatre and Second Thought Theatre. The two Dallas companies have announced the departure of some key artistic staff members, one of whom has been on board for the last 15 years.

Effective August 1, Danielle Georgiou left her role as associate artistic director at Undermain, a position she has held since 2019.

In addition to helping the Deep Ellum company navigate the challenges of COVID-19, she further developed its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion principles and culture and initiated the Undermain Workshop and Education series.

Along with her own company, The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group (DGDG), she brought two productions to the Undermain streaming series: The Savage Seconds and Things Missing/Missed.

In the fall of 2021, she devised and directed Stronger Than Arms, a co-production between DGDG and Undermain that ushered in the theater's return to live performance.

Prior to her term as associate artistic director, Georgiou served as choreographer on the productions Three Sisters and so go the ghosts of méxico, part 2, and many others.

She made her Undermain performing debut in How Is It That We Live, or Shakey Jake + Alice and co-directed so go the ghosts of méxico, part 3 with Undermain's late co-founder, Katherine Owens.

Georgiou currently serves as choreographer for the Undermain production of Lonesome Blues, playing September 1-18, 2022.

"At Undermain, we’re appreciative of Dr. Georgiou’s contributions to our company and look forward to her continuing work with her own company, DGDG, as well as her influence and presence in the performing arts in North Texas and beyond as a director, choreographer, educator, and dynamic creator of theater," says Undermain's producing artistic director Bruce DuBose.

Also stepping down is producing artistic associate Jake Nice, who has held that position with Undermain Theatre since 2019.

In addition to operations duties, Nice directed the 2021 streaming video production of David Rabe’s Suffocation Theory and Blake Hackler’s Bright Boys in the virtual reading series. He also produced the InConcert Undermain series, as well as this spring’s Whither Goest Thou America reading series.

"We wish him well in his new endeavors and thank him for his work and influence here with us during this challenging time," says DuBose. "We’ve enjoyed working with Jake and admire his dedication and commitment and look forward to his future work in the performing arts."

Over at Second Thought Theatre, director of operations Drew Wall is saying farewell after 15 years with the company.

"I moved to Dallas in the summer of 2007 and could never have imagined finding such a long-lasting artistic home so quickly in my professional journey," Wall writes in his resignation letter, which STT made public. "I joined the Second Thought Ensemble soon after my first show in the fall and by the summer of 2008, had joined the Executive Ensemble. 15 years later I hardly recognize the same company that stands before us now."

Besides handling the theater's operations duties and being a key component to many set builds, Wall was often in the spotlight. Memorable turns onstage include the solo shows Goat Song and Nocturne, Belleville and Empathitrax (co-starring with Jenny Ledel), plus the more ensemble-based Straight White Men and Incognito.

"We cannot convey the gratitude and appreciation we have for all he's done, and we can't wait to see the amazing things he will do everywhere he goes," reads a statement from Second Thought Theatre.