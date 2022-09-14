Dallas designer Lela Rose, actor Luke Wilson to receive Texas Medal of Arts Awards

Two Dallas-born stars of fashion and entertainment will receive the state's highest honor for achievement in the arts, a Texas Medal of Arts Award, in 2023. Fashion designer Lela Rose and actor Luke Wilson are two of 11 medal recipients announced at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth on Wednesday, September 14.

Two other North Texans also are being honored: Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan (a Weatherford resident and honorary Fort Worthian) and country superstar Miranda Lambert (a Lindale native who was crowned an honorary Fort Worthian when she was inducted in the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame last year).

The complete list of 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Award recipients is:

Film/Actor: Luke Wilson , Dallas

, Dallas Design: Lela Rose , Dallas

, Dallas Film/Producer: Taylor Sheridan , Weatherford

, Weatherford Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert , Lindale

, Lindale Arts/Health: Center for Performing Arts Medicine , Houston

, Houston Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre: Carole Cook , Abilene

, Abilene Music: Christopher Cross , San Antonio

, San Antonio Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects , Austin

, Austin Visual Arts: Deborah Roberts , Austin

, Austin Literary Arts: Benjamin Alire Saenz , El Paso

, El Paso Dance: Septime Webre, Brownsville

The medals will be awarded at the 11th biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards on February 21-22, 2023, in Austin. One of the Lone Star State's premier arts events, the glittering awards ceremony, presented by the nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023.

Celebrating the creative contributions of Texans across multiple disciplines, the 2023 event will reflect and look ahead to the role the arts play in our lives and communities, according to a release. Texas Culture Trust 2019 TMAA honoree Brandon Maxwell will chair the event.

A statewide group of experts selected the 2023 TMAA honorees across a wide variety of creative disciplines.

“The state of Texas is fortunate to have been the birthplace of a vast number of incredibly creative and talented artists in every medium,” says TXCT board of directors executive committee member Judy Robison in the release.

Since 2001, the TMAA has celebrated 118 Texas leaders and luminaries for their creative talents, excellence, and generosity.

Dallas native Luke Wilson has established himself as a versatile actor, with performances in such broad comedies, thoughtful dramas, and provocative independent features as The Royal Tenenbaums, Old School, Legally Blonde, and Fort Worth-set 12 Mighty Orphans. In television, he can be seen starring in Stargirl on The CW.

Dallas' Lela Rose is known for her eponymous brand of sophisticated, elegant designs worn by the world's most fashionable. In 2018, Rose launched Pearl by Lela Rose, a woman-led, fashion-forward ready-to-wear line specializing in fabulous clothes that are fun to shop for.

For more information on the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, visit the website.

Hannah J. Frias contributed to this story.