Acclaimed Dallas youth theater troupe devises rest of 2020-21 season

Cry Havoc Theater Company, the award-winning youth troupe based in Dallas, has started its new season off with a bang.

The 2020-21 season technically started on October 19 with the premiere of Endlings, an audio play based on first-person interviews about a changing climate, our relationship to nature, and the collective grief we currently experience. But thanks to a TACA New Works grant, the show is now extending through November 15.

New details have also emerged about the rest of the season (which, understandably, has been fluid due to COVID-19). Two new works now round out the season, the company's seventh.

Once Upon a Moon is a devised piece directed by founder and artistic director Mara Richards Bim and based on some of the darker and lesser-known fairy tales by the Grimm brothers and others. It will be presented at the Pavilion at Dallas Heritage Village, January 7-17, 2021.

The show is planned to be performed before a small, live audience with a virtual streaming component for those who wish to enjoy the performance from home. Tickets will go on sale December 1, 2020.

The company closes out its season with a new work titled The Mad Women of the Asylum. Developed from the collected writings of women institutionalized in the mid-to-late 1800s, as well as gothic literature of the period, the piece will explore the intersection of Victorian-era middle-class restrictions on women, gothic fiction, and madness.

The site-specific piece, again directed by Bim, will be presented July 15-August 1, 2021, at a location to be announced.

This production is also planned to be performed before a small, live audience with a virtual streaming component. Tickets for this production will go on sale in the spring of 2021.

"While the themes and source material for this season were selected almost a year ago, they seem particularly resonant today," says Bim. "Our seventh season explores gothic motifs of omens, madness, and the supernatural and how those intersect with gender roles. I'm especially excited to see how the young people of Cry Havoc will bring these elements to life."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cry Havoc's website.