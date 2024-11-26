Supermarket News
Supermarket chain Tom Thumb breaks ground on 3 new Dallas-area stores
Supermarket chain Tom Thumb expanding its store footprint in Dallas-Fort Worth with three new stores set to open in the next two years.
According to a release, the chain broke ground on stores in Sanger, Sunnyvale, and Midlothian. All three stores will span 59,000 square feet, which is large by supermarket standards, although not a "small village" store such as the 115,000-square-foot stores with in-house restaurant, etc. that H-E-B is opening out in the northern and western suburbs.
- Sanger is at 1431 W. Chapman Dr., opening fall 2025
- Sunnyvale is at 3400 N. Belt Line Rd., opening fall 2025
- Midlothian is at FM 1387 and N. Walnut Grover Road, opening spring 2026
These new locations will include a fully stocked center store — your shelf-stable goods such as pancake mix, canned vegetables, potato chips, paper towels — plus "fresh" departments such as bakery, deli, meat & seafood, produce, and floral.
The stores will also include:
- an in-store Starbucks coffee kiosk
- Pharmacy including a drive-thru
- Drive-Up-N-Go grocery pick-up
According to a post by the city of Sunnyvale, last spring, the Sunnyvale Town Council approved an economic development incentive for a Tom Thumb store to be built at the Gateway Park retail center on Belt Line Road and Town East Boulevard. The grocery store will be part of a $120 million development at Gateway Park that spans 240,000 square feet and aims to include additional retail stores, restaurants and athletic facilities.
Tom Thumb is owned by Albertsons, and Tom Thumb president Web Jackson said in a statement that they have their eye on the outskirts of Dallas and Fort Worth.
“We look forward to serving our guests and communities in all three of these communities,” Jackson said. “We are thrilled to be breaking ground in three communities on the same day for the first time in our 76-year history. North Texas is experiencing tremendous growth and Tom Thumb, DFW’s grocer since 1948, is committed to growing along with it!”
The chain just opened a location in Waxahachie and is in the middle of negotiations for a merger between Tom Thumb’s parent company Albertsons and Kroger. In addition to Tom Thumb, Albertsons also has Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and United Supermarkets.