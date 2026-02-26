2026-27 season announcement
Dallas Symphony unveils starry new season with Yo-Yo Ma, Lang Lang, Idina Menzel
The 2026-2027 Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert season will feature classical music masterpieces, popular music collaborations, movie celebrations, and stars from across the music spectrum.
Led by music director Fabio Luisi, principal pops conductor Emeritus Jeff Tyzik, and principal conductor of Dallas Symphony Presents Enrico Lopez-Yañez, the season will have something to offer almost every weekend from September 2026 to May 2027.
“The 2026-27 season showcases the incredible range of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra - from spectacular classical programs featuring some of today’s most exciting guest artists in the Texas Instruments Classical Series to exhilarating movies in concert and other fan favorites in the Pops Series Presented by Capital One,” said DSO’s Ross Perot President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns in a statement.
This season marks Luisi’s seventh as DSO music director, and he and the orchestra will explore the dynamic range of the classical repertoire in the Classical Series' 10 programs.
Highlights include the DSO premiere of J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion, the world premiere of a new Cello Concerto by Michael Abels (known for his scores for Jordan Peele's films), and an opera-in-concert production of Mozart’s dark comedy, Don Giovanni.
The season will also feature a number of well-known guest artists, including pianist Lang Lang in a one-night-only recital; string trio Time for Three in their DSO debut; organist Anna Lapwood; and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, returning to the DSO for the first time since 2017.
2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Aristo Sham makes his DSO debut April 9-11, 2027 in performances of Prokofiev’s notoriously challenging and intense Piano Concerto No. 2.
The 2026 DSO Symphony Gala, taking place on September 26, 2026, will feature both theatrical flair and glamour as Broadway icon Idina Menzel comes to town to celebrate her genre-defying career.
For those who prefer their symphony concert with a modern touch, the DSO Pops Series will feature a variety of interesting offerings, each of which will pay tribute to popular musicians.
That includes programs dedicated to Elvis Presley, Rock Legends of the '60s and '70s, Yacht Rock Classics, Pop Queens of the '90s and '00s, and the works of Lin-Manuel Miranda as sung by vocalist Mandy Gonzalez.
Kids and families will enjoy the movies in concert the DSO will showcase during the season, including Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince, Hocus Pocus, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney and Pixar’s Up, and Barbie. Each will feature the orchestra playing the film's score live while the movie plays on a big screen.
New for the 2026-27 season will be “Happy Hour” and “Brunch” concert formats, featuring a one-hour-long classical program with no intermission, as well as special food and beverage offerings available to guests.
A “happy hour” performance will take place Thursday, October 22, featuring music director Fabio Luisi and pianist Lise de la Salle in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony. A Sunday “brunch” concert with Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 (“Titan”) will be led by Luisi on April 4, 2027.
Subscriptions for the season are now on sale at dallassymphony.org. Single tickets will be available starting in July 2026.