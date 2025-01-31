Hiring News
Addison hires arts veteran as manager of performing arts center
The Town of Addison has named a new leader for its performing arts center, the building formerly known as the Addison Conference and Theatre Centre.
It's now called The Addison Performing Arts Centre and the new manager is Nichole Belford, who "brings to Addison a wealth of experience and accomplishments with the arts around programming, policies, and advocacy," says a release.
Belford most recently served as senior manager of external relations for the St. Louis Regional Arts Commission for three years, but she's a familiar local name: Prior to working in St. Louis, she spent more than 20 years in the DFW arts, entertainment, and sports scenes.
She helped open institutions such as the Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall, the American Airlines Center, and the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. She has managed more than 5,000 events and spearheaded branding initiatives for tourism.
Belford earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Texas Wesleyan University and later obtained a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Texas at Dallas.
“With Nichole’s extensive knowledge and experience in administration, event management, and public policy, we’re excited for her to help lead The Addison Performing Arts Centre into its next phase of activation,” says Addison's special events and theater director Abby Morales in a statement.
Belford grew up in a military family, born in Sögel, Germany, where she spent her early years before moving to the United States. A sports enthusiast who loves the U.S. Olympic teams, she serves as a judge for U.S. Figure Skating. One of her recent accomplishments was helping the St. Louis Sports Commission secure the bid to host the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Olympic Trials.
“I can’t wait to bring new excitement to The Addison, in terms of both the type of productions we bring to the theater and the top-tier service I expect the Addison Performing Arts Centre to provide,” Belford says.
The public has the chance to meet Belford and other staff of The Addison at a show & share event from 4 to 6 pm February 13, which coincides with the opening night of Phantom: In Concert. Guests will have the opportunity to see the front-of-house spaces in the facility and the Atelier outdoor courtyard space, as well as hear remarks by Addison Mayor Bruce Arfsten. To RSVP, email specialeventsinfo@addisontx.gov.
In September 2024, WaterTower Theatre cited a new budget plan from the Town of Addison for its drastically scaled-down usage of the building, which it had inhabited for many years. WTT recently formed a partnership with the Dallas College Brookhaven Campus to use its theater for summer musicals.