Balloon News
Global art exhibit Balloon Museum bounces immersively into Dallas
A new museum tour featuring huge airy installations — also known as balloons — is coming to Dallas: Called Let’s Fly – Art Has No Limits, it's a multisensory exhibition from an entity called the Balloon Museum, and it will touch down at Dallas' South Side Studios at 2901 Botham Jean Blvd. on Saturday, November 22, where it will reside until April 16, 2026.
Created by Italy-based Lux Entertainment, Let’s Fly will feature huge artworks spanning more than 65,000 square feet. Rooted in the concepts of flight, freedom, and lightness, the exhibition explores air as both a physical element and a symbol of movement and limitless travel.
According to a release, Lux Entertainment specializes in traveling as well as site-specific exhibitions that combine monumental artworks, engaging environments, and live performances. In June 2024, an Italian investor SIMEST (CDP Group) pledged $5.8 million to expand Lux into the U.S., spawning the creation of the first permanent Balloon Museum overseas.
Their mission is to transform entertainment into a personal journey, where the audience is not a spectator but a protagonist via innovative formats such as Balloon Museum, This is Wonderland, Christmas World, and Color Hotel.
Balloon Museum was founded in Rome in 2021 as a pioneering art space dedicated to showcasing inflatable and air-based contemporary installations that merge creativity, technology, and sensory exploration. They have four main exhibitions: Pop Air, EmotionAir, Let’s Fly, and Euphoяia, which have toured across three continents.
Let's Fly previously stopped in Austin and, simultaneous to Dallas, it will also stop in Houston, as well.
The dozens of artists featured in each exhibit vary from city to city; Dallas' Let’s Fly – Art Has No Limits stop will include:
- “Squeezed In,” an installation inhabited by oversized characters, by Lucas Zanotto
- “Her Joy,” a mirrored sphere that breathes and reflects light like a resonating body, by Alex Schweder
- “Crazy Love for Polygons" explores geometric forms, by Cyril Lancelin
- “Balloon Tree,” uniting nature and artifice, by Myeongbeom Kim
- “Lava Lamp,” a 44-meter psychedelic and breath-like installation inspired by the iconic 1963 lamp, by Michael Shaw
- “BB,” using hundreds of balloons to explore symmetry and reflection, by Tadao Cern
One notable piece is Christopher Schardt's “Mariposa”, a 26-foot butterfly sculpture with 39,000 LEDs, which was first presented at Burning Man 2023.
Dallas seems to have a child-like rapture for big bouncy round things — from the Yayoi Kusama pumpkins at the Dallas Museum of Art to Bubble Planet, the immersive experience with larger-than-life bubbles which makes its debut at Grapevine Mills on October 23.
“With its world-class arts scene and bold, design-driven landscape, Dallas offers the perfect backdrop for Balloon Museum’s “Let’s Fly,” says Lux Entertainment founder Roberto Fantauzzi in a statement. “We’re proud to bring an exhibition that reflects the city’s scale and spirit — dynamic, creative, and constantly in motion, always reaching for what’s next.”