Theater News
New Broadway Dallas season conjures Harry Potter and Phantom of the Opera
The 2026-2027 Broadway Series from Broadway Dallas will feature 11 different productions, including six shows making their Dallas premieres and the return of a number of audience favorites.
Presented in partnership with Broadway Across America, the season will be offered in both seven- and eight-show packages, with three shows eligible to be added on.
Leading off the season will be the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, The Sound of Music. The vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family has universal themes of love, resilience, and the power of music.
Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Edelweiss,” and the title song, the production will run September 8-20, 2026 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Up next will be the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life - and tells the story of the legends who lived it.
The show features a world-class band alongside a sensational cast of musicians, actors, and dancers from across the globe. The production will run November 3-15, 2026 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Season subscribers can add on a special short-term show, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, featuring songs like "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas” from the original animated series.
Running November 25-29, 2026 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, the production is narrated by Max the Dog as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.
An audience favorite, Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera, will also be part of the holiday season, running December 16, 2026-January 3, 2027 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
With songs like “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and the iconic title song, the production tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House.
Broadway Dallas will kick off 2027 with its first show of the season at Winspear Opera House, The Notebook, running January 12-14.
Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the early-2000s film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.
The series will head back to the Music Hall at Fair Park with Hell's Kitchen, the hit musical created and inspired by the music of Alicia Keys, running February 3-14, 2027.
The musical, featuring a mix of Keys' greatest hits and songs written for the show, follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion, and her place in the world.
The second and final show at Winspear Opera House will be the return of Hadestown, running March 30-April 4, 2027.
The winner of eight Tony Awards, Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
The final four shows of the season will include three Dallas premieres and returning favorite, starting with Water for Elephants, running April 13-25 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life - and love - beyond his wildest dreams.
Death Becomes Her, which premiered on Broadway in 2024, will debut the following month at the Music Hall at Fair Park, May 11-23, 2027.
The musical comedy based on the 1992 film centers on famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp, who are about to go too far … thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.
The final season add-on option is The Book of Mormon, celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026. It will run June 1-6, 2027 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
The outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.
Wrapping up the season is the long-anticipated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, finally coming to Dallas 11 years after its London premiere. It will run June 15-27, 2027 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all - with the power to change the past and future forever.
Season tickets are available now, with seven-show packages starting at $270. New subscribers can visit BroadwayDallas.org or call 866-276-4884. All current subscribers will be automatically renewed into the 2026-2027 season and beyond risk free.
Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale at a to-be-determined future date. Group pricing is available now for groups of 10 or more. Reserve by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.