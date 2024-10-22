Auction News
Dallas Auction Gallery offers '60s Beatles photos, rare Rolex watch
An auction coming in Dallas in November is already being bookmarked by Beatles fanatics and those who treasure Rolex watches. Hosted by Dallas Auction Gallery, the event will feature rare photos of the Beatles snapped in 1968, as well as a piano owned by 19th century monarch King Edward VII.
According to a release, the auction will take place at the gallery at 2223 Monitor St. on November 12, with the following highlights:
"The Mad Day: Summer Of ‘68" photos of the Beatles by Royal lensman Tom Murray. These 23 photos of the Fab Four, along with negatives and copyright, that were taken on July 28th, 1968. The shoot was organized by Paul McCartney during the recording of the White Album. The band decided to take a break for photographs and Murray was one of five photographers to shoot the band in seven locations around London.
Armed with two rolls of film and a Nikon F:35mm, Murray produced some of the most revered color images that have become known as ‘The Mad Day: Summer Of ‘68’. The images have been published in major magazines throughout the world and featured in gallery shows throughout Europe, Japan and the U.S. Estimate: Christie's appraised the collection 10 years ago at $1.3-1.5 million.
King Edward VII Broadband Grand Piano. The historic Broadband Grand Piano, made by famed piano makers John Broadwood & Sons Ltd. in 1879. It was purchased for His Royal Highness Edward the Prince of Wales in 1880 by famous pianist and orchestral conductor Sir Charles Halle, who received a £50 commission for selecting the instrument for the Royal household.
When Edward Prince of Wales became King in 1901, the piano was moved from Marlborough House to Buckingham Palace. After his death in 1910, the piano was put in storage. In 1911 it returned to the Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Alexandra at Marlborough House. Estimate: $30-40,000.
Broadband Grand Piano, 1879Dallas Auction Gallery
Rolex Submariner watch owned Phillipe Cousteau. Watch belonging to French diver and award-winning filmmaker, director, and environmentalist Phillipe Cousteau, the son of renowned French oceanographer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau, who also worked with Rolex to develop this waterproof diver’s watch.This stunning timepiece was made in 1969 and shows a pink hue because the early models were not printed with a white background to make the red pop and sustain. It was an early model with the small helium release valve and the inside caseback 4/67. Later, 70 models in the 70s were double printed so the red was vibrant. Estimate: $50-75,000.
“We are thrilled to offer King Edward’s grand piano, a piece with incredible royal provenance and beauty, alongside the original negatives from The Beatles’ photoshoot, which capture a pivotal moment in music history,” says Dallas Auction Gallery co-owner Reyne Hirsch in a statement. “These items not only represent significant cultural milestones but are also truly one-of-a-kind treasures that collectors won't want to miss.”
Now under the leadership of expert Reyne Hirsch, the Dallas Auction Gallery is a premier auction house in the Southwest, offering appraisals, estate liquidations, live and online auctions.
The auction will take place on November 12 at 6 pm Dallas time, conducted at the gallery at 2223 Monitor St. and online via BidSpirit.com, Druout.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, and invaluable.com.