Arts News
Dallas Theater Center and AT&T PAC to join forces in proposed merger
Two of the most prominent arts groups in Dallas, AT&T Performing Arts Center and Dallas Theater Center, are exploring a merger that they say would expand theater programming, arts education, and support for local artists while keeping both institutions' artistic identities intact.
According to a July 28 release, the two organizations plan to combine under a single umbrella, pending approval from both boards and the completion of a due diligence process. If approved, the combined organization is expected to officially launch at the beginning of 2027.
At the core of uniting AT&T PAC and DTC, both say, is a desire to create more programming for more people, expanded education opportunities for more students, sustained support for local artists, and keep Dallas' status as a great performing arts city.
“By coming together, we are able to achieve much more than either of us could do on our own,” says Kevin Moriarty, Dallas Theater Center Executive Director, in the release. “Not only will this innovative model benefit our audiences, artists, students and our city, it also strengthens and expands our combined ability to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future.”
Under the proposal, AT&T Performing Arts Center president and CEO Warren Tranquada would lead the unified organization, while Dallas Theater Center would continue producing its own theatrical programming under Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Jaime Castañeda.
AT&T PAC will continue presenting their own performances, including touring Broadway and its Elevator Project.
Crucially, the organizations say, audiences will experience no interruption to performances, subscriptions, memberships, or programming during the transition.
Together, AT&T PAC and DTC will build on their programs, including student matinee performances and after-school/summer theater programs to backstage tech training, dance engagement, leadership training, and community workshops, their leaders say.
"The performing arts industry has been undergoing profound systemic change nationwide,” says Tranquada. “Stagnation is not an option. Two major Dallas institutions are coming together in a proactive way to write our future, creating a new artistic and business model that can set the stage for strength and sustainability in North Texas and beyond.”
The merger would combine administrative operations including finance, marketing, fundraising, human resources, and ticketing under the AT&T PAC umbrella.
They say that aligning resources and expertise will expand access to the performing arts, with a long-term goal of ensuring every student in North Texas experiences live theater as part of their education. The merger will bring more ticketing options, they say, such as personalized packages across multiple art forms, more flexible exchanges, and new membership opportunities.
The proposal is now entering a due diligence and fundraising phase that is expected to continue through the summer and fall before the boards vote on the combination, they say.
The announcement comes on the heels of the hiring of Ahava Silkey-Jones as new executive director of the Dallas Arts District.
Both Dallas Theater Center and AT&T Performing Arts Center had previously announced their 2026-2027 seasons, with DTC staging six new productions and AT&T PAC hosting seven Broadway shows, among many other programs.
The organizations have worked together since the AT&T Performing Arts Center opened in 2009, with Dallas Theater Center serving as one of its five resident companies and performing at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. According to the release, DTC will continue operating the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater under its existing agreement with the City of Dallas.