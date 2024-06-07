Broadway Babies
Stars are born at Broadway Dallas' high school theater awards
The Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night, is coming up on June 17 but Dallas-area high-schoolers already experienced their night in the spotlight on May 24.
That's when Broadway Dallas hosted its 13th annual High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Music Hall at Fair Park, giving away $65,000 in scholarships to boot.
The ceremony was hosted by Dallas native and two-time HSMTA winner Haley Dortch — currently starring as Fantine in the national tour of Les Miserables, which stopped in Dallas in December 2023 — and featured student performances, award presentations, and acceptance speeches from the winners.
A total of 79 productions from 73 participating high schools were evaluated by a diverse group of highly qualified judges from the North Texas theater community. Awards were presented in 15 categories and scholarships were awarded to outstanding graduating seniors who apply and were selected by the Broadway Dallas scholarship panel. To date, Broadway Dallas HSMTA College Scholarship program has awarded more than $500,000 in cash scholarships, raised through private donations, to deserving students.
The Outstanding Musical award went to Rowlett High School's production of Six, while Cleburne High School's Damson Chola Jr. (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tyler Legacy High School's Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Something Rotten) each won Outstanding Lead Performer.
Each receives a scholarship and an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to represent their high school in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) on June 24.
"We say this every year, but it’s true: The Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards is the most special night of the year,” says Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas. "We’re beyond proud to celebrate the hard work of these students and witness their talent onstage. Congratulations to all the 2024 nominees and winners!"
Other notable winners include:
- Outstanding Direction: Midlothian High School, Chicago: Teen Edition
- Outstanding Choreography: Grapevine High School, Something Rotten
- Outstanding Music Direction: Liberty Christian School, Singin' In The Rain
- Outstanding Orchestra: Wakeland High School, White Christmas
- Outstanding Ensemble: Liberty Christian School, Singin' In The Rain
See the full list of winners here.