Theater Critic Picks
The 12 must-see shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for January
January gets off to a late start onstage, and I for one appreciate that we as audiences have been given some breathing room.
Of course, there are still a few shows you won't want to miss early in the month, such as the Addison transfer of The Play That Goes Wrong from Fort Worth, an indoor Shakespeare Dallas play, and a new musical that's put together in only 24 hours.
In order of start date, here are 12 local shows to watch this month:
The Play That Goes Wrong
WaterTower Theatre, through January 12
At opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, things are quickly going from bad to horrible. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), the whole evening is a disastrous smash. This is the Addison run of the production that played at Stage West in December.
Bolt! A 24-Hour Musical Project
Sammons Center for the Arts, January 4
Join in as Dallas-based theater artists come together to craft a new and fully realized musical in just 24 hours. Anyone from the community can submit their favorite songs from the musical theater canon. On the evening of January 3, the BOLT! team will draw nine or ten of these songs for the writers, Parker Davis Gray and Nicole Neely, to use. The writers have Friday evening until 7 am the next morning to create a script that ties these songs into a show. Then, directors Ally Van Deuren and Mac Welch, along with music director Cody Dry, will gather the team of actors and use the following 12 hours to rehearse, stage, and perform the newly written musical by 7 pm the following day.
Measure for Measure
Shakespeare Dallas, January 8-26
Considered one of Shakespeare’s “tragicomedies” due to the shift in tone, Measure for Measure follows a Duke providing divine intervention as Vienna is beset with brothels and loose morality. Directed by Jenni Stewart, it will run on the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three.
Come From Away
Broadway Dallas, January 14-19
On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Come From Away is the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. The musical takes audiences into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.
Debbie Does Dallas
Theatre Three, January 23-February 23
This lively stage adaptation of the infamous 1978 adult film follows Debbie Benton, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Determined to raise funds for her trip to Dallas, Debbie and her friends embark on a series of misadventures, blending comedy, music, and cheeky humor along the way. This production takes place in the Theatre Too space.
& Juliet
Broadway Dallas, January 28-February 9
What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Her new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Primary Trust
Stage West, January 30-February 16
Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. By day, he works at a local bookstore. By night, he sips Mai Tais at his favorite bar with his best friend Bert. But when Kenneth is unexpectedly laid off, the quiet life he knows is thrown into a tailspin, as he sets out on a journey of self-discovery.
Destroying David
Circle Theatre, January 30-February 22
What begins as an intriguing exploration of Michelangelo’s masterpiece soon takes a dramatic turn as an enigmatic art restorer intertwines the statue’s fascinating history with their own deeply personal story. As the play progresses, the audience is drawn into a gripping revelation. The restorer is grappling with a profound heartache, and they have orchestrated a private tour for our audiences with a shocking intention: to confront their own pain by targeting the most celebrated symbol of artistic perfection, Michelangelo's David — and destroying it.
Rooted
Amphibian Stage, January 31-February 16
Who knew a love for plants could grow … a cult following? Emery’s devotion to her plants takes an unexpected turn when a mass of unwanted fans gather outside her treehouse, convinced she’s their new savior. Now she’s dodging her sister Hazel’s big dreams of cashing in while her followers worship every leaf she drops.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Lyric Stage, January 31-February 23
In 1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday puts on a show that — unbeknownst to the audience — will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her brilliant voice and sometimes haunting songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time shares her loves and her losses.
Shane
Dallas Theater Center, January 31-February 23
Based on the classic novel by Jack Schaefer, acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías brings a fresh perspective to one of the greatest Westerns of all time. Shane, a mysterious ex-gunfighter, is a man with a dangerous past. Yet the Starrett family finds kinship with him, and Shane helps protect their Wyoming farm.
The Movement
Jubilee Theatre, January 31-March 2
Kathy D. Harrison's The Movement is an a cappella musical that transports audiences back to the pivotal year of 1963, as it chronicles the inspiring journey of the Children's Movement. Through stirring vocal performances and evocative storytelling, the play captures the essence of transformative era in American history.