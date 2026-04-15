Creativity Converges
North Texas comes alive this spring with returning art and music festivals
This May, North Texas will bloom with creativity, color, and sound as two of the region’s most beloved events return: the Cottonwood Arts Festival in Richardson and the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Galatyn Park. Together, they showcase the best of local and national talent, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration of art, music, and community.
Cottonwood Arts Festival: A Celebration of Creativity
Taking place May 2-3, the award-winning Cottonwood Arts Festival brings together more than 200 artists from across the country, offering an inspiring weekend of visual art, live music, delicious food, and craft beer. From paintings and sculptures to ceramics and mixed media, the festival highlights a wide spectrum of artistic expression in a lively, outdoor setting.
The 2026 featured artist, Julia Gilmore, brings a deeply personal and energetic body of work shaped by a lifelong journey through music, design, and visual storytelling. Working from her studio in New Hampshire, Gilmore is known for her bold, textured oil paintings that transform everyday subjects into vivid, iconic imagery full of color and movement.
Beyond the artist booths, Cottonwood also emphasizes community engagement, offering programs that introduce students to the creative process and encourage the next generation of artists to explore their own potential.
The festival takes place in Cottonwood Park, located at 1321 W. Belt Line Rd.
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival: Where Music Takes Center Stage
Then, in mid-May, Richardson shifts into full festival mode again as the Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival returns for its annual three-day celebration, May 15-17. What began in 1993 as a small community gathering has grown into one of North Texas’ premier cultural events.
With more than 100 bands performing across multiple stages, Wildflower delivers a genre-spanning lineup that includes rock, country, indie, blues, and pop. The 2026 roster features major acts such as George Thorogood & The Destroyers, KALEO, Blues Traveler, Lit, and OK Go, alongside rising talent and regional favorites.
It's more than a music fest, it's a full-scale cultural experience. Photo courtesy of Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
But Wildflower is more than just a concert series. Festivalgoers can explore artisan markets, interactive art installations, performance spaces, and family-friendly zones designed for all ages. Food vendors offer everything from classic festival bites to local Texas specialties, creating a full sensory experience from morning to night.
Produced by the City of Richardson, the festival remains deeply rooted in community identity, supporting local artists, businesses, and creative programs while drawing visitors from across the region.
Creativity Comes Alive
Together, Cottonwood and Wildflower highlight the cultural pulse of North Texas, rooted in artistic expression, live performance, and community experiences. Whether exploring gallery-style art booths or singing along to a favorite band under the Texas sky, festival-goers will find no shortage of inspiration this spring.
Join Wildflower! at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located at Galatyn Parkway and U.S. 75.