Theater News
Dallas' Theatre Three gets provocative with 2026-2027 season productions
The 2026-2027 season for Dallas' Theatre Three will feature a lineup of seven productions, musicals, comedies, and solo performances that collectively explore identity, resilience, love, and the chaos of being human.
Taking place in both the main Norma Young Arena Stage and Theatre Too spaces, the season blends iconic titles with daring new works, inviting audiences into stories that are as entertaining as they are thought-provoking, says a release.
Opening the season on the Norma Young Arena Stage will be the groundbreaking rock musical Spring Awakening, featuring music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.
Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial play, the production (running September 10-27, 2026) follows teenagers pushing against the constraints of a repressive society as they navigate desire, identity, and the consequences of silence.
The Theatre Too season will kick off with Doug Wright’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play I Am My Own Wife, running October 15-November 1, 2026.
Performed as a solo piece, it tells the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, chronicling survival, identity, and self-invention in the face of Nazi and Stasi oppression.
The holiday season brings mischief and mayhem with GREMLINS! (mostly), a brand-new commission by local playwright Matt Lyle inspired by the beloved 1984 cult classic movie.
Running December 3-20, 2026 on the Norma Young Arena Stage, the play is packed with dark humor and chaotic fun, promising a wildly entertaining theatrical experience where one small mistake leads to unforgettable consequences.
Dear Jack, Dear Louise by Ken Ludwig, starts the 2027 portion of the Theatre Too season, running February 4-21.
The play offers a heartfelt and humorous love story inspired by the playwright’s own parents. Through letters exchanged during World War II, two strangers discover connection, resilience, and romance across distance and uncertainty.
In the spring, laughter takes center stage on the Norma Young Arena Stage with Neil Simon’s fast-paced farce, Rumors.
Running March 11-28, 2027, the production features a glamorous anniversary party spiraling into confusion as gossip flies and lies multiply in a hilarious race to keep up appearances.
Closing the Theatre Too season will be Miss Margarida’s Way by Roberto Athayde, running April 29-May 16, 2027.
As Miss Margarida’s lesson unfolds, audiences find themselves implicated in a provocative exploration of authority, control, and complicity. The sharp, darkly comic satire transforms a classroom into a battleground.
The season culminates in a major event: the regional premiere of Teeth, the bold and genre-defying musical by Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs.
Running June 3-20, 2027, the production is equal parts hilarious, provocative, and empowering. It is a coming-of-age story with a bite; exploring power, fear, sexuality, and self-determination in a way that is as unforgettable as it is unflinching.
Committed to providing accessible theatre to the community next season, Theatre Three will continue to offer $10 T3Rush tickets for Thursday night performances.
Students can also purchase $10 tickets to any performance with a valid student ID, or take advantage of $5 student rush tickets.
Subscriptions are available for renewal now at Theatre3Dallas.com. New subscriptions will be available on June 15. Single tickets and Flex Passes will be available August 3.
For more information, call 214-871-3300 x1 or e-mail at BoxOffice@t3dallas.org.