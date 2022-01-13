It's January, which means it's time to make grand resolutions about our health and fitness, go hard at them for a few weeks, and then taper off. Or does it?

Here's a roundup of exercise and wellness tidbits around Dallas-Fort Worth — perhaps you might spot one or two ideas that you can actually make stick.

Fit Social Club opens

Mockingbird Station's newest boutique studio, Fit Social Club, opened on January 7. It offers three class types — Intensity, Cycling, and Ignite — and is the first studio in Dallas to combine these cross-training modalities under one roof. You can experience your first Fit Social Club class for free by downloading and using the fitness studio's app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

F45 opens

Located in Hillside Village, at Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane, this Austin-based fitness center chain has more than 1,750 studios in 45 countries and offers 45-minute workouts. F45 has a database of 3,900 unique functional training movements so you can get a new workout every day.

MyFitnessStore.com opens

There's now a new MyFitnessStore.com location in Highland Park, on "Miracle Mile" at Lovers Lane across from Hudson House. MyFitnessStore.com, formerly BusyBody, is the largest full-service fitness equipment dealer in Texas, offering a wide array of fitness equipment to residential and commercial users coupled with a service offering that includes gym design, delivery, repair, and maintenance.

Movement to open in Design District

The popular climbing, yoga, and fitness company has begun construction on its new Design District location at 141 Glass St., which is slated to open in the spring. Movement Design District will be 42,000 square feet of expansive bouldering and lead and top rope terrain, with walls topping out at 50 feet. It will also include a yoga studio, functional fitness and cardio zones, training areas, fitness and climbing classes, and a gear shop complete with expert advice.

Nanda Yoga spring classes starting

This children's yoga studio in Fort Worth offers classes for kids ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Spring classes begin January 18, and are meant to provides a safe space for children to slow down and understand that relaxing is not only okay, but encouraged.

Caulfield's Dance Fitness changes schedule

The popular dance studio's Wednesday night cardio hip-hop class is returning to its original time of 6:45 pm, and a Thursday morning disco sculpt party is joining the lineup.

Dallas Yoga Center's mindfulness certification

Training for the next certification starts on January 15, led by Dr. Kay Colbert, LCSW, who has more than 300 hours of mindfulness training from the UC San Diego Medical School. The 30-hour live-streamed training is done with co-facilitator and mindfulness expert Sarah Sampson, and guest trainers Dr. Christopher Willard, PsyD (author and Harvard Medical School professor of psychology and mindfulness) and Meena Srinivasan (international educator and thought leader in the field of mindfulness in education).

REI releases winter classes

From camping and survival basics to how to cross-country ski, the mega-retailer has a whole line-up of virtual classes designed to prepare you for cold temps and outdoor activity.