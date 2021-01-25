FBI charges Richardson man for threats and violent entry at Capitol riots

Another Texan has been arrested for his participation in the Capitol riots on January 6. Garret Miller, a 34-year-old man from Richardson, faces five charges from the FBI that include making threats against a police officer and a member of Congress.

Miller was among the thousands of people who descended on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to protest the counting of votes by the Electoral College, and one of what is now at least 14 Texans who've been arrested for their participation, including Frisco real estate agent Jenna Ryan.

A mob broke into the Capitol and five people died, including one police officer.

Miller was originally charged with:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Obstructing or impeding any official proceeding

Certain acts during civil disorder

Threats

The FBI then added another charge of allegedly making threats of violence toward a member of Congress and against the officer who fatally shot a woman inside the Capitol.

The FBI tracked Miller's actions on Facebook and Twitter, where he posted his intention to drive "across the country for this Trump shit," stating that he was bringing a "grappling hook, rope, a level 3 vest, helmets, a mouth guard and a bump cap."

He then posted photos on Facebook including one of him inside the Capitol Rotunda.

His threats included calling the officer who shot a woman a "traitor," and stating that the officer was "not going to survive long."

One of his posts, in which he said, "just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," caught the attention of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom Miller threatened when he tweeted "Assassinate AOC."

He has since deleted his social media accounts.

He first appeared in court on January 22 and will get a hearing on January 25.

He's one of at least 14 people who have been been arrested in Texas, according to Department of Justice website.