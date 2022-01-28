Dallas police seek info on 3 juvenile males inflicting cruelty on a cat

The Dallas Police Department is seeking three juvenile males who were unspeakably cruel to a cat.

The cat was a one-year-old Calico, inside a plastic bag near a dumpster in a southeast Dallas apartment complex parking lot at 8181 Scyene Cir., near Buckner Boulevard, south of I-30.

On January 26 at about 10:50 am, three unidentified juvenile males, wearing white polo shirts and khaki pants, were observed stomping the plastic bag.

A witness reported the offense to the Dallas Police Department, who turned the cat over to the SPCA of Texas.

The cat's injuries include a broken jaw, head injuries and other bodily injuries. The cat is expected to recover and will be cared for by SPCA of Texas.

White polo shirts and khaki pants sure sound like a school uniform.

DPD is requesting any witnesses that have information on the suspects or the offense to contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.