Man shot and killed at northeast Dallas hotel over barking dogs

A man was shot and killed at a northeast Dallas hotel, allegedly because he complained about barking dogs.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call on Thursday, February 10 at approximately 10:08 pm, regarding a shooting call at the Executive Inn Motel, at 12670 E. Northwest Hwy.

When they arrived, officers found the complainant, a 44-year-old white male, who made the dying declaration that he had been shot by his neighbor.

The police report says he was shot after having filed a noise complaint about barking dogs belonging to 41-year-old Brandon Martin. The two had been involved in an ongoing dispute about the dogs' barking.

The victim was taken an area hospital where he died.

Martin ran away, but was caught a short time later by officers at the scene.

The Executive Inn is located right near 635 and has kitchenettes that accommodate extended stays. It also allows pets.

According to the DPD, the dogs were released to a family member.