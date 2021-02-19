Celebrities help Texas weather storm aftermath in this Dallas news roundup

There was really only one thing that happened this week in Dallas: the epically awful winter weather storm. Now we wade through the aftermath, with generous donations from celebrities, politicians, and chefs.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

AOC raises a million for TX

While Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was scuttling back from his aborted Cancun getaway, N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was raising $1 million for Texans. On February 18, she launched a fund-raiser for five Texas organizations including The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, and Feeding Texas, all of whom have been working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry, and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond. She managed to raise the money in four hours.

Dak & McConaughey donate

While Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was making reservations for $309 per night at the Ritz Carlton in Cancun, Dak Prescott and Matthew McConaughey were teaming up with Dallas charity OurCalling, who oversaw the opening of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center as a warming center for those displaced from their homes. McConaughey and Prescott both donated money to purchase meals for individuals and families.

Trash collection is back

The winter storm delayed trash collection and other basic city services across DFW, but those are all back online or will return by next week. That includes the U.S. mail, which suspended delivery for three days because of the weather and power outages, as well as garbage and recycling.

In Dallas, full operations will restart on Monday on the normal collection schedule.

In Fort Worth, garbage and recycling resumed on February 19. The city has suspended its usual policy requiring that garage cart lids be closed through February 27. Extra garbage can be placed in the cart even if the lid does not close, and up to two additional bags of garbage can be placed next to or behind the cart.

Soup's On! later

The 13th annual Stewpot Alliance Soup's On! Luncheon and Art Sale goes virtual Thursday, March 4 at 12 pm featuring award-winning chef, restaurateur, and humanitarian José Andrés. This is a new date; the event was originally February 25. Robert Wilonsky, Communications Director for Heritage Auctions and op-ed columnist for the Dallas Morning News joins Chef Andrés for a conversation about how his efforts ensure people worldwide are fed in the wake of catastrophe.

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit The Stewpot which now, in its 46th year serves our neighbors who are experiencing and at risk of homelessness by providing meals (over 8,000,000 to date), counseling and case management, medical and dental services via onsite partners, youth and family stabilization programs, as well as therapeutic and vocational activities.

This year, the art sale, featuring original pieces of art from the artists at The Stewpot will take place online in conjunction with the virtual luncheon. Single tickets begin at $250, which includes a gift box with sponsorships opportunities available. Since the 2021 event is virtual, a $35 view-only option will be offered. For more information, sponsorship and tickets, visit estewpot.org/soups-on.