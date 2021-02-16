Warming centers open to provide relief from the brutal cold in Dallas-Fort Worth

As Dallas-Fort Worth residents continue to grapple with power outages and brave brutally cold temperatures, many city buildings, churches, and nonprofits are opening their doors as warming shelters. Here is a running list of places where people can go to warm up, rest, and charge electronic devices. The list will be updated as more are announced.

Dallas

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, at 650 S. Griffin St., is home to a warming center opened by the city of Dallas. It's located in Exhibit Hall A.

This is a 24-hour intake, which will be through Wednesday February 17 at 12 noon. Residents can enter on Canton Street (pass the guard shack and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters).

Residents will be provided a chair and table. Water, coffee, and lights snacks will be available, but residents are advised to bring in meals for themselves and their family. The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

A COVID-19 screening will be required at sign-in. No ID is required. The warming center is set-up for proper social distancing, mask usage is required.

Wilshire Baptist Church, at 4316 Abrams Rd. in East Dallas, will serve as a warming and charging center on February 16 from 2-6 pm, in partnership with Dallas City Council member Paula Blackmon. Charging stations will be provided in Community Hall (bring your charger). Masks, social distancing, and a COVID-19 wellness screening will be required. Park in the small parking lot on the south side of the Sanctuary. Donations of nonperishable food and/or water would be appreciated.

Addison

The Athletic Club, 3900 Beltway Dr., has opened as a warming center. Pets are accepted, but they must be kept in a kennel unless they are being taken outside to the restroom. Don't forget food for them. More information here.

Arlington

The Salvation Army is offering inclement weather shelter in partnership with the City of Arlington at Arlington Family Life Center, 712 W. Abram St., 817-860-1836. More information here.

The Dottie Lynn Recreation Center, 3200 Norwood Ln., has opened as a second emergency warming station. It will operate from 12-8 pm Tuesday, February 16, and from 8 am-8 pm Wednesday, February 17. It is not open for overnight shelter and no meals or drinks are provided. Pets are not allowed. Face masks required.

Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., has opened as an overnight shelter for residents through 12 pm Thursday. Cots and restrooms are provided, but people must bring their own blankets, and showers are not available. Food is not provided. Visitors must find their own transportation there. Pets are allowed but will be placed in a temporary container while at the center. COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building and safety protocols are in place. Days and hours are: Tuesday, February 16-Wednesday, February 17, 7 pm- 7 am; Wednesday, February 17-Thursday, February 18, 7 pm-7 am; Thursday, February 18, 7 am-noon. Anyone using the shelter will have to leave in the morning.

The city is also operating warming centers, 7 am-7 pm Tuesday through Thursday, at the following locations. These are not overnight shelters, and no snacks or cots are provided. Pets are allowed but will be placed in a temporary container while at the center.

Worth Heights Community Center, at 3551 New York Ave., Fort Worth

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center , 6201 Beaty St., Fort Worth

Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St., Fort Worth

One Safe Place, 1101 Hemphill St., Fort Worth

North Tri-Ethnic Community Center, 2950 Roosevelt Ave., Fort Worth

Summerglen Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth

Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave., Fort Worth

Fort Worth churches and other buildings are operating warming centers throughout the city. Residents should call before traveling to these locations; times and availability vary. Locations include:

All Saints Catholic Church (7 am-11 pm), 214 NW 20th Street, Fort Worth

Dickson-Jenkins Lofts and Plaza (7 am until 7 pm), 120 St Louis Ave., Fort Worth

The Hills Church (hours unknown), 2828 Longvue Ave., Fort Worth

The Rail Club Live (24/7), 3101 Joyce Dr., Fort Worth

Redemption Story Church, 2100 Morrison Dr., Fort Worth

Renovation Church, 6301 Granbury Rd., Fort Worth

Trinity Chapel Bible Church, 6610 Southwest Blvd., Fort Worth

Grand Prairie

A 24/7 warming station is open at the Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S Carrier Pkwy., until the power issues are solved or until there is relief in the weather. No sleeping bags or cots, and residents must provide their own transportation. Pets are not allowed. Coffee and water are provided. Residents may bring their own food. Masks and social distancing inside the facility will be required.

Irving

The City of Irving has opened two warming centers: Northwest Park Recreation Center, 2800 Cheyenne St., and Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 Senter Rd. The centers will be open 24 hours during the weather event and power outages. Visitors can charge devices and get a bite to eat while there. All visitors are requested to wear face masks and socially distance from other households inside the center. Visitors are encouraged to bring medications, oxygen, and PPE/face masks. Dress warmly in layers. Pets are welcome but must remain leashed or in a carrier. Do not bring luggage. For assistance in getting to a warming center, call 469-875-0644, 469-875-0643 or 972-721-6448.

McKinney

The Salvation Army has opened an emergency inclement weather shelter at 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy, 972-542-6694. The shelter opens at 7 pm daily through Thursday and at 6 pm on Friday and Saturday; last entry at 10 pm. More information here.

Plano

The City of Plano is operating an emergency warming center at Grace Church Plano, 3301 Preston Rd. at the intersection of Parker. The warming center will be open around the clock until Thursday evening. Visitors are required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. They are encouraged to bring their own blankets, water, and snacks. Pets are not allowed.

Sent Church, 3701 W. Spring Creek, is also operating a warming station daily, 10 am-6 pm. Hours may be extended. They have water, coffee, individually wrapped snacks, phone chargers, and coloring sheets for kids. They are taking COVID temperature checks and masks are required.

Rockwall

The City of Rockwall has opened The Center, 108 E. Washington St., as a warming station until the power comes back on. Residents who are able to travel may visit The Center as a refuge; those without the ability to travel can call 972-771-7740 for assistance. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket, pillow, or other comfort items for the duration. Note that the temperatures at The Center are comfortable but not excessively warm. More information here.

Cedar Hill

The Zula B. Wylie Public Library, 225 Cedar St., is open as a temporary warming station for residents who need a place to warm up. It will be open at least through 8 am (including overnight hours) Wednesday, February 17, possibly longer. Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center has also set up a pet warming shelter in the parking lot. Water and snacks available. Face mask and temperature check are required for entry. Watch for updates here.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite has opened Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St., through 6 pm February 16 as a temporary warming center. The center will reopen February 17 and 18 from 9 am-6 pm. Except for those with service animals, no pets are permitted inside. No food or drinks are provided; visitors may bring their own non-perishables. COVID-19 health guidelines of social distancing and required face coverings are required. More information here.

Mansfield

The city has two warming centers for residents without power: The Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St., and the Mansfield Activities Center, 106 S. Wisteria St. These centers serve as a temporary warming area for residents to get out of the cold and charge their cellphones. For information, call 817-728-3609. Transportation to the centers is not provided. Pets are not allowed. Residents are encouraged to bring their own food and blankets. More information here.

Grapevine

The city has opened The Rec, 1175 Municipal Way, as a warming shelter at least through the night February 16. Families are asked to remain socially distanced from others, and masks are mandatory. Pets in kennels or crates are allowed. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and snacks. Call 817-810-4455 for more information and transportation.

Southlake

To assist residents during power outages, the City of Southlake has established a temporary warming shelter at the DPS North Training Facility, 100 E. Dove Rd., to be open during the day only. No pets allowed, and residents are encouraged to bring snacks and water. Individuals need to stay with family units, abide by social distancing requirements and wear masks. Access to power outlets is limited.

Keller

A warming station at the Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Rd., will remain open until further notice. More information here.

North Richland Hills

The city has warming stations operational overnight and for the foreseeable future for NRH residents. To find the nearest one, call the Warming Station Hotline at 817-427-6001. If you’re unable to reach the warming station hotline via the prior number, contact 817-281-1000 and they will transfer you in. More information here.

Bedford-Hurst-Euless

A joint warming station and shelter has been set up at Central Junior High School, 3191 W. Pipeline Rd., in Euless. Some cots available, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own sleeping bags, mats, blankets, and pillows, as well as their own food and medications. Masks are required. Water is provided. No showering facilities available, and no pets allowed.

There's also a temporary warming station set up at Euless Family Life Recreation Center, 300 W. Midway, Euless.

Denton

A 24-hour emergency warming station is set up at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., 940-349-8575. It will be open 24 hours a day until further notice. Water, snack-type food, and basic sanitary items are available. Pets are permitted and cots are provided for overnight guests.

A temporary warming station (not a shelter) is open at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Dr., 940-349-8287. Hours are 8 am-7 pm through Wednesday, February 17.

In addition, many Denton fire stations are open to the public with to access restrooms, sinks, water, and handwashing stations. There are no sitting areas. Masks are required. Find the list of locations here.