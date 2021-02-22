Dallas police warn of uptick in domestic violence murders in Dallas

There's been an uptick in domestic violence cases in February, according to the Dallas Police Department.

A release from the DPD says that there have been five domestic violence-related murders in Dallas this month, compared to two this time last year.

Families are experiencing more challenges than they have in recent years, and it's manifesting itself in the way of violence. That included two officers who were shot on January 18 while responding to what ended up being a murder-suicide. The shooting ended up making the national news.

"It is no secret that the most dangerous situations officers deal with are domestic violence calls, which proved true again this week for two of our officers as they responded to our fifth domestic violence murder," the release says. "We want to ensure that if you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you are aware of your options of how and where to seek help. If you are ever in immediate danger, please call 911."

Otherwise, they offer a list of resources who can help that include:

The Family Place: 214-941-1991

Genesis Shelter: 214-389-7750

Brighter Tomorrows: 972-262-8383

Mosaic Family Services: 214-823-4434

New Beginnings: 972-276-0057

The Salvation Army: 214-424-7208

"We want our community to know that the Dallas Police Department takes domestic violence very seriously," the release says.