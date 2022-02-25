New trees and freeway closures drive this roundup of Dallas news

This roundup of Dallas news includes items about traffic, voting, and trees. There's another big freeway closure, and an opportunity to help increase the tree canopy in Dallas. There's a new hire at the daily newspaper, and a job fair for those who want to work the late shift.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Westbound I-30 closure

All lanes along westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue in Mesquite will be closed on Saturday February 26 beginning at 10 pm.

According to a release, motorists will be detoured to take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57). Drivers will stay on the frontage road and use the entrance ramp after Gus Thomasson Road to get back on I-30 westbound. The closure will be restored by 8 am on Sunday February 27.

The closure is necessary because they're doing bridge work, as part of the 635 East Project.

Poll hours

A group of Dallas County Democrats are filing a temporary restraining order to keep polls open due to weather-related closures. Some locations were closed this week due to the icy weather and five Democratic candidates in Dallas County — Andrew Sommerman, who is running for county commissioners court, plus Maria Aceves, Dan Patterson, Dominique Torres Williams, and Nancy Mulder, who are all running for judge seats — will file a temporary restraining order to keep the polls open in response.

New trees

Six Dallas parks will receive 50 new trees this spring from Dallas Park and Recreation in collaboration with Texas Trees Foundation. The park plantings are open to the public and volunteers are invited to help with the planting; volunteers can register online here.

Spring plantings will occur on the following dates at the following parks:

March 5: Willoughby Park

March 8: Seaton Park

March 11: College Park

March 19: Lawnview Park

April 2: Campbell Green Park

TBA: Bishop Flores Park

It's part of the Branching Out program, which began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas' aging urban canopy.

DMN new hire

The Dallas Morning News has hired a new managing editor: Amy Hollyfield, who comes from the Tampa Bay Times, where she helped launch the fact-checking website Politifact. She'll oversee day-to-day newsroom operations and is expected to start in March. The male-heavy newspaper now has women in the two top slots; Katrice Hardy was appointed editor in 2021.

Late night job fair

The City of Dallas is hosting a job fair highlighting businesses with open overnight positions.

Small Business Center Director Joyce Williams says in a statement that "This Nightwork Expo provides a flexible approach to meet the needs of those who must work at night because of family obligations or educational requirements and for employers who are looking to fill nighttime positions."

The Nightwork Expo will take place Monday March 7 from 6-9 pm at Gilley's, at 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. About 40 businesses will be showcased, everything from healthcare to hospitality. Register by March 1 at nightworkexpo.com.