Dallas boasts some of the fullest houses in America, says new study

If the folks behind the Full House franchise ever move ahead with a third incarnation of the cult-favorite TV series, they might want to look at a Texas city as the setting.

Dallas ranks fourth among the largest U.S. cities for the share of households with children under 18 (32.5 percent) and eighth for the average number of people per household (3.28).

It is sandwiched between No. 2-Houston and No. 8-Austin.

Michigan-based Lombardo Homes assembled the rankings, released February 16, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Second-ranked Houston has a share of 33.8 percent of households with children under 18. It ranks fourth for the average number of people per household (3.3).

According to the Lombardo Homes rankings only Fresno, California, tops Houston for the share of households with children under 18 (35.8 percent). Ahead of Houston for average household size are Fresno (3.57), Los Angeles (3.41), and Las Vegas (3.33). Among all U.S. cities, Houston ranks 23rd for average household size.

Eighth-ranked Austin has a 29.3 percent share, and 10th-ranked San Antonio, 29.2 percent.

In the category of average number of people per household, San Antonio comes in at at No. 11 (3.18), and Austin at No. 31 (No. 2.91).

Overall, the trend of big families is on the decline, the report says.

"The number of families in America has been on the decline for 20 years," the report says. "In the last decade alone, the number of households where parents live with children under the age of 18 has declined by more than three million (though you wouldn’t know it from the strength of the custom new construction market)."

Read more about how Texas is bucking the family-family trend here.

Ranking and review website Niche.com lists Houston as the 69th best city in the U.S. for families, with Dallas at No. 92, San Antonio at No. 81, and Austin at No. 33.