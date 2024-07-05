Opening News
3 Dallas restaurants doing soft-serve, pastry, chicken all debut on same day
Saturday, July 6 is a day that will go down in history in Dallas' restaurant scene, as it marks three long-awaited debuts.
One is a new soft-serve ice cream shop in Bishop Arts. Another is a spinoff of a buzzy fried chicken place. The third: the re-opening of a beloved East Dallas bakery.
Here's three hot openings in Dallas right now:
Brick & Bones Backyard
After nearly a decade of winning over fried chicken fans at their original location in Deep Ellum, fried chicken spot Brick & Bones is expanding east with the opening of Brick & Bones Backyard on Saturday, July 6 in the heart of Rowlett in a charming, century-old historic Oliver House at 3410 Main St. known as the "blue house" by locals.
Brick & Bones Backyard will serve the same Mexican-inspired fried chicken and seasonal cocktails as Deep Ellum, plus a new offering: rotisserie chicken, brined for 48 hours and slow-cooked for over an hour — then put to good use in menu items like the Backyard Salad with grilled chicken, mixed greens, Oaxaca cheese, corn, and pickled red onions.
In late fall, they'll add a beer garden with outdoor bar, stage, and more parking.
Lubellas Patisserie
Acclaimed East Dallas bakery known for its croissants and pastries celebrates its re-opening on Saturday July 6, in a newly expanded space that's nearly twice as big.
Located at 10323 Ferguson Rd., in the venerable Casa View Shopping Center, Lubellas is from pastry chef Maria Becerra and her husband Ismael Trejo Gonzalez. The bakery closed on May 12 for an expansion that came almost two years after they opened in 2022. During that time, they earned widespread acclaim for their impeccable baked goods including croissants, Danish, cakes, cookies, muffins, cheesecakes, scones, cinnamon rolls, and brownies, as well as Becerra's decorated cakes made to order.
During this re-opening, their hours are 8 am-3 pm, to give them a chance to catch up on prepping and getting ready with new staff and menu, because they have expanded from a bakery with sandwiches to a bona-fide restaurant-cafe — with new menu items, pastries, and coffee.
Swirled Peace
New dessert shop in Bishop Arts is a one-of-a-kind in Dallas, doing all-vegan/plant-based soft serve ice cream. It's similar to a self-serve frozen-yogurt shop, with machines that let you squooge out the soft-serve yourself, in as big or little a serving as you want, in as many flavors as you want. But instead of frozen yogurt, the selection is non-dairy, made with oat milk using recipes developed in-house.
The soft-serve comes in six options: intriguing flavors such as chocolate with sea salt, Mexican vanilla, peanut-butter cup, white chocolate, strawberry balsamic, and Oreo "Borealis." Plus bins with vegan toppings including blueberries, cereal, chopped peanuts, gummies, vegan M&Ms, sprinkles, crunched-up pretzels, and chopped-up bits of waffle cone (although they do not offer waffle cones as an option). Other treats include fountain items like shakes and root beer floats, as well as ice cream cookie sandwiches.
They're located in a cute green house at 309 W. 8th St., and have a small parking lot directly behind their building that caan be accessed from the alleyway.