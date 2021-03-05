SPCA to close animal care facility in rural McKinney in spring

The SPCA of Texas is closing its facility in Collin County, known for housing horses and other livestock. According to a release, the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center and Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic (Perry Campus) in McKinney will close on April 30.

Karen Froehlich, SPCA of Texas President and CEO, said in a statement that "the organization completed a facility and operational review of the Perry Campus and determined that with the changing nature of animal sheltering versus pro-active community pet support and cost to repair or replace the facility would not be feasible financially at this time."

A spokesperson said that "We are responding to more and more animals in need of medical and behavioral rehabilitation as well as an increased need for our outreach efforts through the Pet Resource Center, so our work goes beyond adoptions, though adoptions remain important. The biggest shift we're seeing is from sheltering alone to adding a much larger response to our community's most vulnerable pets and their people and keeping pets in homes, off the streets and out of shelters."

The spokesperson said that they don't expect that other groups in the area will see an unmanageable increase in demand for services. "For the last several years, the Perry Animal Care Center has served as an outlet for rehabilitating and adopting pets rescued from animal cruelty," said the spokesperson.

As a commenter noted on Facebook, the property is in the heart of all the Craig Ranch development, making the land very valuable.

The SPCA says that the future of the building and property "is still under consideration."

SPCA of Texas' other locations will remain open, with their programs and services unchanged, including the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic in Dallas, the Mary Spencer Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic at Village Fair in South Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center in Waxahachie.

The SPCA of Texas also features adoptable cats at five North Texas-area PetSmart Stores.

The SPCA of Texas merged with the Humane Society of Texas in 1993, which provided the organization with a northern presence/branch. In 1997 and 1998, the SPCA of Texas purchased two adjoining properties that make up the now 30-acre lot that would later house the Perry Campus. Following construction, animals moved in on March 25, 2002.

Staff will remain to care for the animals on site until the facility permanently closes.

Dogs, cats, and small mammals currently on site will continue to be up for adoption until the facility closes and will then be transferred to other locations.

Equine and livestock will be housed at the Perry Campus or partner boarding facilities until a permanent location is secured.

The SPCA of Texas expects that the campus will be permanently closed by summer.

They're also exploring other options for a continued presence in Collin County.