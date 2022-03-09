Dallas declared one of the best cities in the South by Southern Living

Readers of Southern Living magazine are heaping praise on places around Texas, including Dallas.

In the magazine’s sixth annual South’s Best Awards, Dallas earns a No. 12 ranking as as the best city in the South.

Of Dallas, Southern Living writes:

Set your sights on Dallas, and you'll soon find you need to extend your trip. That's because there's so much to do and see in the city, including the Dallas Museum of Art, the African American Museum of Dallas, the Crow Museum of Asian Art, the Dallas Symphony, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Design District, Dallas Arboretum, House of Blues Dallas, and the Nasher Sculpture Center. Don't forget the shopping — with countless districts of boutiques and storefronts, Dallas is the place to browse.

Overall, Charleston, South Carolina nabs the No. 1 spot.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Austin outranks everyone else in Texas, wrapping up the No. 6 spot in the survey. At least Dallas beats Houston, which lands at No. 13.

No. 6-Austin gets love for its music, food, and outdoorsy activities.

“When it comes to Austin, to know it is to love it,” Southern Living observes. “It’s a city that combines the best of Texas barbecue with live music, swimming holes, and plenty of trails for hiking and biking, which means that Austin will keep you busy while offering up adventures every day.”

Aside from being praised as one of the best cities in the South, Austin is represented elsewhere in the South’s Best Awards. Torchy’s Tacos gets a nod as one of the South’s top “local favorites,” while Franklin Barbecue snags the title of the best barbecue joint in Texas.

If you're thinking, Hey, where's Fort Worth on the list? Rest assured it earned some praise, but in a different category: Fort Worth holds the No. 7 spot on the list of the South’s best "cities on the rise." Its DFW neighbor Frisco sits at No. 11 in the same list.

In addition, San Marcos lands at No. 16 among the South’s best college towns, while College Station comes in at No. 11.

Elsewhere in Texas:

Fredericksburg nails down the No. 4 ranking among the South’s best small towns.

nails down the No. 4 ranking among the South’s best small towns. Port Aransas swims into the No. 14 position on the list of the South’s best beach towns.

swims into the No. 14 position on the list of the South’s best beach towns. San Antonio grabs the No. 8 ranking among the South’s best family getaways, while South Padre Island washes ashore at No. 10.

grabs the No. 8 ranking among the South’s best family getaways, while washes ashore at No. 10. San Antonio’s Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa unlocks the No. 7 spot on the list of the South’s best resorts.

unlocks the No. 7 spot on the list of the South’s best resorts. Conroe makes waves as the eighth-ranked beach town in the South.

makes waves as the eighth-ranked beach town in the South. Brazos Bend State Park , about 45 miles from Houston, sits at No. 9 among the best state parks in the South.

, about 45 miles from Houston, sits at No. 9 among the best state parks in the South. The Hill Country’s Bluebonnet Trail parks at No. 7 on the list of the South’s best scenic drives.

parks at No. 7 on the list of the South’s best scenic drives. Three Texas breweries pour onto the list of the South’s best breweries: Deep Ellum Brewing Co. in Dallas at No. 6, Guadalupe Brewing Co. in New Braunfels at No. 7, and Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio at No. 17.

in Dallas at No. 6, in New Braunfels at No. 7, and in San Antonio at No. 17. Texas whips up four spots on the list of the South’s best bakeries: Naegelin’s Bakery in New Braunfels at No. 8, La Panadería Bakery Café in San Antonio at No. 13, Bakery Lorraine in San Antonio at No. 18, and Village Baking Co. in Dallas at No. 20.

in New Braunfels at No. 8, in San Antonio at No. 13, at No. 18, and in Dallas at No. 20. Space Center Houston appears at No. 2 among the South’s best museums, and the Dallas Museum of Art appears at No. 9.

The rankings were culled from a 2021 survey of Southern Living readers.

“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s best,” Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, says in a news release. “This year’s deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves.”