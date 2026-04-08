Public announcement
City of Dallas seeks public input for future of City Hall and nearby land
The City of Dallas is inviting the public to give input on the future of City Hall and its surrounding property. The full text of the announcement and instructions, posted on the city's website, is below:
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As part of the Dallas City Council’s request for additional information on options for Dallas City Hall, the community is invited to take part in a “Open Call for Concepts.” Residents, businesses leaders, and developers can share their perspectives on the future of Dallas City Hall and nearby properties. The city is seeking input on potential adaptive reuse of the existing Dallas City Hall building as well as redevelopment opportunities for the broader site including adjacent acreage and land that will become available following the redevelopment of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
The results of the Open Call for Concepts will be included in Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert’s report to the Dallas City Council in May regarding options for City Hall’s future.
“As we consider the future of Dallas City Hall and the surrounding site, I want every resident to know that their voice matters,” said Tolbert. “We’re inviting residents, developers, and planners to share bold, creative, and practical ideas so that whatever path we choose reflects shared priorities and delivers the greatest benefit to the people of Dallas.”
Participants can access the Open Call for Concepts page via the City’s homepage at Dallas.gov or directly at dal.city/CHAnalysis. Responses are due by 2 pm May 3, 2026. Once submissions are reviewed, City staff will present updates to the City Council.
To ensure community voices guide the process, the Office of Communications and Customer Experience/311 (CCX) is also conducting a statistically valid public survey through ZenCity, a leader in civic sentiment analytics. The survey will begin Wednesday, April 8 and will be available for approximately six weeks to collect meaningful input on priorities for Dallas’ government center.