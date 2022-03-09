2 Dallas companies clock in as the top employers in Texas, says Forbes

Dallas reigns as the capital of Texas when it comes to the best big and small employers, according to Forbes magazine.

New rankings from Forbes put University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas at No. 9 among the country’s best large employers in the country and Dallas-based life insurance platform Bestow at No. 16 among the country’s best startup employers. Looking at Texas employers as a whole, UT Southwestern and Bestow hold the top positions on their respective lists.

“UT Southwestern has a dynamic culture of integrity, inclusiveness, respect, collaboration, and accountability that shapes the way we deliver on our mission of providing expert medical care, academic achievement, and transformative research,” Holly Crawford, executive vice president for business affairs at UT Southwestern, says in a news release.

On the career section of its website, Bestow touts its mission of revolutionizing the “old” industry of life insurance.

“Our goal is to simplify a traditionally complicated product, and give more families than ever before access to affordable financial tools. Our incredible team is devoted to craft, cooperation, and making hard things easier,” the company says.

UT Southwestern isn’t the only Dallas-Fort Worth employer to pop up on the Forbes list of the best large employers. Richardson-based software company RealPage sits at No. 49; Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, No. 56; Plano-based Toyota North America, No. 253; Plano-based Cinemark, No. 370; Dallas-based Jacobs, No. 375; Dallas-based Topgolf, No. 394; Dallas-based Primoris Services, No. 399; Irving-based Fluor, No. 422; Dallas-based CBRE, No. 423; Irving-based McKesson, No. 429; Fort Worth-based American Airlines, No. 446; and Plano-based Keurig Dr Pepper, No. 483.

Meanwhile, Dallas-based software company Slync.io, holding the No. 290 spot, joins Bestow on the list of the country’s best startup employers.

Other Texas employers ranked among the best large employers in the U.S. are:

No. 10 — MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

No. 37 — Houston Methodist, Houston

No. 38 — H-E-B, San Antonio

No. 135 — USAA, San Antonio

No. 140 — Keller Williams Realty, Austin

No. 143 — Dell Technologies, Round Rock

No. 214 — Texas Tech University, Lubbock

No. 245 — Waste Management, Houston

No. 279 — University of Texas at Austin

No. 314 — Sysco, Houston

No. 318 — Daikin Industries, Waller (North American operations hub for manufacturing, marketing, research, R&D, and customer support)

No. 324 — Whole Foods Market, Austin

No. 361 — Shell Oil, Houston

No. 389 — Halliburton, Houston

No. 403 — Schlumberger, Houston

No. 440 — ExxonMobil, Houston

No. 487 — BP, Houston (North American headquarters)

What follows are the other Texas employers ranked among the best startup employers in the country.

Austin

No. 104 — Apty

No. 121 — Homeward

No. 169 — SparkCognition

No. 186 — Outdoor Voices

No. 255 — Outdoorsy

No. 323 — ICON

No. 324 — The Zebra

No. 330 — TrustRadius

No. 335 — Innovetive Petcare (Cedar Park)

No. 387 — AlertMedia

No. 400 — Iris Telehealth

No. 410 — Wheel

No. 455 — Billd

No. 460 — Aceable

No. 470 — Shipwell

Houston

No. 120 — Imbuit

No. 310 — Code Ninjas (Pearland)

No. 353 — Axiom Space

No. 462 — Liongard

Forbes teamed up with data and research company Statista to develop the rankings of the best large employers and best startup employers.