Dogs get a fancy upgrade at downtown park and more Dallas news

In this roundup of Dallas news, a local businessman does not appreciate what is being said about him by Beto O'Rourke. A local college basketball team won big, and deserves a big welcome home. And cities are prepping for the one-day super cold snap.

Here's what's happening in Dallas news:

Kelcy lawsuit

Dallas energy mogul Kelcy Warren is suing Beto O'Rourke, who is running for Governor in Texas against Greg Abbott. O'Rourke criticized the huge profits made by Warren's company, Energy Transfer, during the 2021 winter storm. (According to Bloomberg, Energy Transfer reportedly made $2.4 billion off the storm. Warren subsequently made a $1 million campaign donation to Abbott.)

O’Rourke said in a news conference that the lawsuit, which alleges defamation, slander, and libel, was frivolous and that Warren is using "his billions of dollars to try to shut me down and shut us up from telling the story of what happened to the people of Texas."

Vote count

As a result of Texas's ridiculous new voting restrictions, more than 27,000 mail ballots were flagged for rejection in March 1 primary election, according to the Associated Press. Republicans rushed a new set of rules into place following the 2020 election that the AP says will make it harder for thousands of voters in both parties.

Rejected mail ballots have been uncommon in the past, but for the March 1 primary, the initial rejection rate among mail voters was approximately 17 percent of voters. In 2020, the percentage of rejected mail ballots was less than 1 percent.

Dog park update

"My Best Friend's Park," the dog park at Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, has been relocated to the southwest corner of Pearl Street and Woodall Rodgers Freeway, next to Museum Tower. The new park features large, mature trees, more room, pet-grade turf, no water features (so dogs don't get wet, which is apparently a bad thing), shaded benches, and artwork on the street corner next to dog park.

Paul Quinn basketball

The Paul Quinn College men's basketball team has won the 2022 USCAA national championship. The college invites media, fans, family, and friends to welcome the team back to Dallas at Love Field on Friday, March 11 at approximately 3:15 pm, at the bottom of the escalators leading to "Loves Landing."

Led by head coach Brandon Espinosa, the Tigers had a 80 to 69 victory over the Bryant & Stratton College Bobcats at the Championship Tournament in Richmond, Virginia on March 10. Spencer McElway and Trevoin Shaw were named 1st Team All-Americans, Ja'Mare Redus was named 2nd Team All-American, and Coach Espinosa was named Coach of the Year for Division I men’s teams.

Temporary shelters open

With below-freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation expected to blanket DFW until Saturday morning, Dallas, Plano, and McKinney are all opening temporary warming shelters for overnight stays on Friday March 11.

Dallas has opened three shelters:

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library downtown at 1515 Young Street

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue

Our Calling Homeless Shelter at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Intake at each temporary shelter will be from 5-9 pm on Friday March 11.

Plano will open an emergency shelter at the Plano Salvation Army, 3528 E. 14th St. at 7 pm. Buses will begin pickups at 6:30 pm at the DART Parker Road Station and Harrington Library and continue until 8 pm. Guests are required to arrive before 10 pm, at which time the doors close.

McKinney will open an emergency shelter at the McKinney Salvation Army, 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy. at 7 pm. Rides will be available from the Hall Library for the first hour. Guests are required to arrive before 10 pm, at which time the doors close.