21-year-old woman dies after driver runs her over on Dallas' McKinney Ave

A 21-year-old woman died after being run over by a car in Uptown Dallas.

According to a police report, Jasmine Hassan was struck by a vehicle at the 2800 block of McKinney Avenue, between Worthington and Allen Streets on March 22.

At approximately 2:17 am, Hassan and a witness had left a business and were returning to their car when they passed a Latin male in his early 20's, parked in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

The report says that there was an argument between Hassan, the suspect, and witnesses which led to a fight between Hassan and the suspect.

During the fight, Hassan leaned into the driver's window of the suspect's car. He accelerated while she was leaning inside, causing her to fall. The suspect ran over her, then fled, westbound, on McKinney Avenue.

Police found Hassan lying on the street with serious injuries. Dallas Fire Rescue took her to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her next of kin has been notified.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, including the motive and circumstances.

Detectives are looking for a Latin male suspect, in his early 20’s, wearing a white T-shirt. Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com; reference case number 048422-2021.