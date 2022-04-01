This nice spring weather is practically begging us to exercise outside, and the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth are more than happy to help make that happen.

Pop in for a quick stretch at the newly opened StretchLab Denton, then head to one of these DFW classes, fundraiser walks, or special events.

Keller vs. Southlake fitness challenge, begins April 1

Mayors Armin Mizani and John Huffman have cooked up Fit City Challenge 2022, a physical and mental wellness challenge that begins April 1. For 45 days, residents are encouraged to get in 45 minutes of physical or mental activity daily.

CycleNation Dallas, April 7

Join the American Stroke Association at Klyde Warren Park for this high-energy, relay-style stationary cycling event, where teams of four to eight individuals work together to keep their team's bike spinning for two hours while listening to encouragement from energetic instructors and inspiring heart and stroke stories.

25th Victory Over Violence Walk/Run, April 9

The Women's Center is back hosting this fundraiser/awareness event after a three-year hiatus. Held at the Trinity Park Duck Pond in Fort Worth, the event begins with a 1K fun run at 8 am followed by a 5K walk/run at 8:30. The race kicks off a month-long recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Hit the Turf, April 12 & 26

Fitness Ambassadors leads this combo of athletic training, poundfit, and dance cardio on the Omni Dallas Hotel's Pegasus Lawn, where a 45-minute class also comes with swag from the event's partners.

Movement Suns Out Workout, April 23

Take your workout outside to the patio, where from 10-11 am instructors at The Hill location will lead you through an invigorating class in the fresh air.

Nanda Yoga Moms Night Out, April 28

Grab your gal pals and join Nanda Yoga, The Wine Protagonist, and chef Jenkins Garrett for a special night of sipping and stretching. Event starts at 6 pm, and spaces are limited.

Dallas/Fort Worth Walk To End Lupus Now, April 30

Join the Lupus Foundation of America, Lone Star Chapter for a 3-mile walk at River Legacy Parks in Arlington. The walk brings together the lupus community to raise funds for research, education, support, and advocacy. Registration is $25 and the walk goes from 8 am-12 pm.

First class free at SculptHouse

Use the code CULTUREMAP to get a free class at the world's first studio to combine the Megaformer and interval cardio on a treadmill. Located in Inwood Village, these 22-person classes allow one-on-one attention from trainers and offer a low-impact workout with high intensity. You can also shop the curated collection of athleisure in person and online, offering brands like Year of Ours, Varley, Alo, Theragun, and more.