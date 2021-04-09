Perhaps you've fallen out of love with your Peloton, miss more classes than not with your Mirror, or are just plain tired of the treadmill at the gym. Sounds like it's time to introduce some new equipment into your routine.

Here are three new developments in the Dallas-Fort Worth exercise equipment scene:

Tonal

When you're ready for a high-tech overhaul, consider Tonal. Dubbed "the smartest home gym and personal trainer," it offers sleek design, digital weights, and A.I. software for a full-body workout from the comfort of home.

And you can try it out for free at Nordstrom, both in the NorthPark and Galleria Dallas locations, in a 50-square-foot demo in the Women’s Active department. Once there, you can explore how Tonal:

Uses a patented digital weight system that makes thousands of calculations a second to deliver a smooth weight-lifting experience using magnets and electricity. By eliminating traditional metal weights, Tonal can deliver 200 pounds of resistance in a device smaller than a flatscreen TV.

Learns how much weight you can lift with a full-body strength assessment, and then sets the perfect weights for where you are right now.

Sets your weights for every move and every workout, then automatically increases the weight exactly when you can handle it.

Has a spotter that monitors your workout, detecting signs of struggle or fatigue. It automatically decreases weight at any point in your lift, so you can push harder, safely, and finish your set strong.

It's not cheap, starting at just under $3,000 without additional smart accessories, but it just might be the answer to those looking to step up their at-home workouts.

Exercise Coach

Former NFL outside linebacker David Bass Jr. has opened a new "smart fitness studio” in McKinney with his wife, Jahnen.

Exercise Coach relies on artificial intelligence instead of dumbbells, treadmills, and the like, with machines that adjust a person's workout to his/her strengths and weaknesses in real time.

This not only helps you get the most out of your workout, but also avoid injury. You only need two 20-minute workouts per week, thanks to a combination of robotic exercise technology and the guidance of certified coaches that blends personalized strength and interval cardio training in each session.

This location is at 1890 N. Stonebridge Dr., Building 3, Unit 330, and the couple hopes to open a second location in Allen within the next two years.

Top Fitness Store

Ever wonder where Olympians and pro athletes buy their home exercise equipment? It's, and DFW just added its third retail location (joining Plano and Southlake) at Mockingbird Station in the former Old Chicago space.

You could say that Top Fitness Store is having a good couple of years — it has reported an explosive 150 percent growth to date in 2021, with 180 percent growth from 2019-2020.

It carries top-of-the line exercise brands like Precor, True, Octane Fitness, and Inspire Fitness, plus everyday essentials such as dumbbells and resistance bands. Whether you're looking to redo your garage gym or to build out an entirely new, custom luxury home gym, Top Fitness Store has all the indoor rowers or stationary bikes you could need to achieve that.

Shoppers also get personalized assistance in selecting equipment, easy in-home equipment installation, and virtual troubleshooting that has customers back on their equipment within minutes.