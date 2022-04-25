Dallas rallies to help animal shelter with dog crisis and more news

This roundup of Dallas city news includes items about street closures, murals, a heartwarming success at the animal shelter, and more murals. Nothing about panhandling, though. Definitely nothing re: panhandling.

Here's what happened in Dallas last week:

Deep Ellum streets

Deep Ellum streets are being closed on weekend nights. Street closures usually commence during the summer but they're doing it earlier in response to bigger crowds in the area. These are being closed Friday-Saturday from 10 pm-3 am:

Main Street and Elm Street between Good Latimer and Malcolm X Boulevard

southbound side of Malcolm X from Indiana to Commerce

Pryor between Main and Commerce

Crowdus from Elm to Commerce

Dallas City Council member Jesse Moreno, who represents District 2 where Deep Ellum is located, calls it a pilot program and says they'll re-evaluate the closures weekly to ensure they don't affect businesses in the neighborhood.

DAS adoptions

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) sent out a thank you to the community for helping alleviate a dire shortage of kennel space at the shelter, by stepping up to adopt or foster medium and large-size dogs. Since issuing a plea for help on April 12, DAS has facilitated the adoptions of 241 dogs. Local rescue groups pulled an additional 39 dogs from the shelter and 63 dogs found temporary foster homes. "We are incredibly grateful to the citizens and rescue groups in our Dallas community for the actions they took to save lives this past week," said DAS Director MeLissa Webber in a statement. "Those individuals who adopted or fostered dogs, as well as those who volunteered their time, donated supplies, or even just helped spread the word were a part of this success."

Party lawsuit

The City Attorney's Office has filed a lawsuit, following an investigation into an incident on April 2 in which 11 people were shot and one was killed at a large outdoor event at 5050 Cleveland Rd. Filed on April 20, the lawsuit is against the property owner, St. John Missionary Baptist Church Inc. Dallas Texas, and the promoter, Germaud L. Lyons aka Bossman Bubba, to address violations of the Dallas city code. According to a release from the city, the party had no permit.

Median ban

An ordinance is under consideration by the Dallas City Council to ban pedestrians from being on traffic medians less than 6 feet wide, on roads without medians at all, and from so-called "clear zones" like bike lanes. People who stand on medians could be issued a Class C misdemeanor citation and fined up to $500 if the ordinance is approved. They're saying it's for safety and has nothing to do with panhandling, nothing at all, no siree.

Blues Alley murals

Blues Alley, the community mural project in Deep Ellum, is moving on to its next phase on Clover Street between Henry Street and Malcolm X Boulevard with works from LaShonda Cooks, Martell Holloway, Nick Anderson, Greg Contestabile, Jerod "DTOX" Davies, Will Heron, Denise Keeping, Selena Mize, Howard "Tex" Moton, Dora Reynosa, Haylee Ryan, and Daniel Yanez. Blues figures who will be represented include Wanda King, Whistlin' Alex Moore, Albert Collins, and Henry Qualls. Led by Dan and Cathryn Colcer in partnership with the Deep Ellum Foundation, the project began last year.

More mural action

The Creative Arts Center of Dallas (CAC) has partnered with the Dallas Arts District Foundation and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) to create a mural inspired by the recent and still on-view "Octavio Medellin Spirit and Form" exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art. This mural will be painted live on the concrete steps across from Moody Performance Hall and the AT&T Performing Arts Center at the Changing Perspectives Block Party on Friday, April 29. This project was brought forth to activate the community around the celebration of the life and legacy of Octavio Medellin, an artist and educator who founded the CAC, and will be completed by artist Fred Villanueva, a graduate of Booker T who sits on the Booker T. Arts Advisory Council. The mural is currently in the planning stages. Fred will start within the month.