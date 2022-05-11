This Dallas neighbor fetches No. 1 ranking on new list of best parks in Texas

In Texas, Plano’s parks are the cream of the crop, according to a new report.

The nonprofit Trust for Public Land’s 2022 ParkScore rankings put Plano at No. 15 nationally and No. 1 in Texas for the best parks system among the country’s 100 most populated cities. Plano landed at No. 15 in last year’s national rankings, too.

The ParkScore report says Plano stands out for:

Its median park size of 13.8 acres, more than double the national ParkScore average of 5.4 acres.

Its spending on parks. The city’s investment of $219 per resident is well above the national ParkScore average of $98.

Its residents’ proximity to parks. In Plano, 77 percent of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, compared with the national ParkScore average of 75 percent.

The ParkScore rankings judge park systems based on 14 factors across five categories: acreage, investment, amenities, access, and equity.

According to the ParkScore report, Plano has 137 parks. The Plano Parks and Recreation Department lists 85 public parks.

“An accredited and award-winning parks and recreation system is a major contributor to the excellent quality of life in Plano,” the City of Plano says.

Other Dallas-Fort Worth communities included in the ParkScore rankings are:

Dallas, No. 53

Arlington, No. 68

Fort Worth, No. 86

Garland, No. 91 (tie)

Irving, No. 98

Elsewhere in Texas, Austin lands at No. 39; San Antonio at No. 59; Houston at No. 70; Corpus Christi and Laredo, No. 73; and Lubbock, No. 91.

Nationally, Washington, D.C., claimed the top spot, followed by St. Paul, Minnesota, and Arlington, Virginia.

“Investing in natural solutions like trails, shade, and green spaces can cool temperatures by up to six degrees and help prevent flooding. That’s why Trust for Public Land is working with park advocates and municipal leaders across the United States to close the outdoor equity gap and ensure that quality parks are available to everyone,” Diane Regas, president and CEO of Trust for Public Land, says in a news release. “Parks inspire joy and happiness and help cities meet the climate crisis.”