North Texas animal sanctuary takes in tiger found roaming in Houston

A tiger that got lost on the streets of Houston had a happy ending when it was found and safely turned over to Houston authorities: The tiger, named India, was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas on Sunday, May 16, according to authorities.

The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight after it was handed over by suspected owner Victor Cuevas' wife, Gia, on Houston's westside, said Houston Police Department Commander Ron Borza in a press conference.

Staff from Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch arrived in Houston Sunday to load India into a trailer to be taken to the ranch with a few other tigers.

Noelle Almrud, the senior director of the ranch, located in Murchison, 80 miles southeast of Dallas, said the ranch is one of the largest and most diverse sanctuaries in the United States.

"We have over 800 animals, most of which have come from neglect. We are happy to take India back home to Black Beauty," said Almrud.

She said the tiger will be introduced to a naturally-wooded habitat with a pool, trees and a proper, nutritious diet. "Our goal is to provide him with the best quality of life for the rest of his life," Almrud said.

The first order of business for India when he gets to the ranch will be to get introduced to his den, according to Almrud.

Police said India was found in good health and was not hurt. They said they still do not know where the tiger was for the past week.

