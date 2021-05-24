Early voting begins on run-off elections for Dallas City Council

May 24 is the first day of early voting for a run-off election that will decide the fate of six city council races in Dallas.

The run-off follows an election that took place on May 1, in which all 14 city council seats were on the table. Eight seats were decided; these six remain undecided.

The date of the runoff election is June 5. Early voting extends from May 24-June 1.

The seats still TBD are as follows:

District 2. Two candidates are vying for the seat vacated by Adam Medrano which covers Deep Ellum and Love Field:

Jesse Moreno, a longtime neighborhood advocate, has served on a number of boards and commissions, most recently on the Park Board.

Sana Syed was previously a city employee.

District 4. This district in southeast Dallas has an incumbent possibly about to get ousted:

Maxie Johnson is the promising contender who previously served the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees.

Carolyn King Arnold is struggling to keep her seat on the council.

District 7. This district in east Dallas has an incumbent being challenged by a former council member:

Adam Bazaldua is the ex-teacher who has served on the council for the past two years.

Kevin Felder is the former council member who was in office for one term before beaten by Bazaldua in 2019.

District 11. Two candidates are vying for the North Dallas seat vacated by Lee Kleinman:

Jaynie Schultz has served on a number of boards and commissions including the powerful Planning Commission.

Barry Wernick is a lawyer.

District 13. Two candidates are vying for the North Dallas seat left vacant by outgoing Jennifer Staubach Gates:

Gay Donnell Willis is President & CEO of the ‎Turtle Creek Conservancy.

Leland Burk is a developer.

District 14. An incumbent is struggling to keep the seat covering downtown and Uptown that he has held for only one term.

Paul Ridley has served on a number of boards and commissions including the powerful Planning Commission.

David Blewett was elected to the seat in 2019, on a campaign that he was more civil than outgoing Philip Kingston.

D Magazine notes that the races have gotten "ugly" via some mud-slinging, while the DMN has a story with the headline "Here's what you need to know." But they endorsed Carolyn King Arnold so are they really a credible source on what you need to know?

Wylie H Dallas, a fictional character who has his fictional finger on the pulse of Dallas politics, offers his recommendations via this handy tweet. "Make the Right Choice!" he says.