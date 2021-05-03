6 Dallas City Council seats are still TBD and face runoffs after May 1 election

The final results are in from the May 1 elections, with some key races across Dallas-Fort Worth still left to be determined in runoff elections.

Runoff Election Day is June 5. Early Voting begins on May 25 and extends to June 1.

In Dallas County, 127,929 people voted — 9.62 percent of the total registered voters.

In Tarrant County, 165,661 voted — 14.15 percent of the total registered voters.

Dallas City Council

Eight incumbent council members were re-elected. Six will go into runoffs, three of whom are incumbents facing challengers.

D1 - Chad West was re-elected.

D2 - Seat formerly occupied by Adam Medrano goes into a run-off between Jesse Moreno and Sana Syed.

between Jesse Moreno and Sana Syed. D3 - Casey Thomas was re-elected.

D4 - Incumbent Carolyn King Arnold faces a run-off with Maxie Johnson.

with Maxie Johnson. D5 - Jaime Resendez was re-elected.

D6 - Omar Narvaez was re-elected.

D7 - Incumbent Adam Bazaldua faces a run-off with Kevin Felder.

with Kevin Felder. D8 - Tennell Atkins was re-elected.

D9 - Paula Blackmon was re-elected.

D10 - Adam McGough was re-elected.

D11 - Seat previously occupied by Lee Kleinman goes into a run-off between Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick.

between Jaynie Schultz and Barry Wernick. D12 - Cara Mendelsohn was re-elected.

D13 - Seat formerly occupied by Jennifer Staubach Gates goes into a run-off between Gay Donnell Willis and Leland Burk.

between Gay Donnell Willis and Leland Burk. D14 - Incumbent David Blewett faces a run-off with Paul Ridley.

Tarrant County

Two big mayoral races, in Arlington and Fort Worth, will end in runoffs.

Arlington mayoral race faces a runoff between Jim Ross and Michael Glaspie.

Fort Worth mayoral race faces a runoff between Mattie Parker and Deborah Peoples.

Tarrant County had two other notable measures:

US House. A special election to fill the seat representing the 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House — vacant following the death of Ronald Wright, who died from complications related to COVID-19 — drew 23 candidates and will end in a runoff between Wright's widow Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey, who is currently a member of Texas' House of Representatives.

Southlake surge. In Southlake, candidates backed by a conservative group called Southlake Families PAC won big, including mayor and two City Council members. The PAC is opposed to the idea of instating diversity and inclusion training requirements for Carroll students and teachers.

According to NBC, more than 9,000 Southlake voters cast ballots, three times as many as in similar contests in the past.

Mayors

Other mayoral races included: