According to our Google searches, Texans are the most fitness-focused folks in America. "Gyms near me," "healthy eating," "workouts," and "exercise" dominate our search history, says a study by fitness website BarBend, so it seems we definitely have bodily health on the brain.

If you see yourself in this study, then you'll want to mark down some or all of these workouts and fitness events happening in June around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass, now through August 31

School's out, so Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at any of its 2,200-plus clubs through August 31. Visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register, and here's a bonus: The gym chain is hosting a sweepstakes to award one $500 scholarship in each state, and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer to really get teens moving.

Erwin Park mountain bike skills area, now open

This new six-line, downhill jump line drop course in McKinney has beginner, intermediate and advanced difficulty areas, so kiddos and adults alike can practice biking up and down hills, and even jumping.

Gym & Juice Trap Yoga, June 4

Trap Yoga is a vinyasa-style yoga flow paired with trap music, taught by Alondra (@deeperthanposes). This event is sponsored by Manna Juice Bar, so there'll be free juice before and after class, and Resurgence Wellness will be on-site with B-12 injections for energy. Class starts at noon and will be held at Chatelet by BlueLofts, 975 N. Zang Blvd.

2022 Tarrant County CycleNation, June 4

Expect exciting entertainment, heart-healthy messaging, treats, bubbles, and bikes at this fundraising event, held at Abundio's Fit Society, 4661 White Settlement Rd.

Hit the Turf, June 14 & 28

Fitness Ambassadors leads this combo of athletic training, poundfit, and dance cardio on the Omni Dallas Hotel's Pegasus Lawn, where a 45-minute class also comes with swag from the event's partners.

FitCon 2022, June 10

Held at Panther Island Pavilion, this expo features exhibitors, celebrity guests, live music, competitions, and more, all showcasing a variety of sports and fitness in one venue.

Saturday morning yoga at the Harper, June 11

This 1-hour class is taught by instructor Laura Wright, and beginners to advanced participants are welcome with modifiable instructions. Bring your own mat and towel, and class is held in the gym on the third floor of the Kimpton Harper Hotel.

Outdoor dance cardio party at McKinney & Olive, June 16

Get ready for an outdoor dance cardio party taught by popular Dallas instructor and Social Joy founder Martha Palacios. The free class starts at 6 pm.

Father's Day goat yoga, June 18

Get your yoga on while a tribe of pet goats graze and jump around (or on) you during this session put on by Addison Athletic Club, held in Addison Circle Park. There will be extra time after class to socialize and snap pictures with the goats.

David Beckham's new workout at F45 Training, now available

F45 Training ambassador and international soccer star David Beckham and F45's chief of athletics and celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson have crafted a new workout inspired by Beckham's personal fitness regimen and training experience from his soccer career.

The DB45 workout is an 11-station, football-inspired cardio class uses stations that represent typical soccer positions, including Goal, Defense, Mid-Field, and Attack. Paying homage to Beckham’s iconic jersey numbers from his football career, the set timings will alternate between 32 seconds work, 15 seconds rest, and 23 seconds work, followed by 20 seconds rest. Users will complete the ultimate finisher with 7 x 30 second bodyweight exercises. This new workout is available at all F45 Training locations.