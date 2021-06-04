Be sure to vote in June 5 runoff election and other Dallas city news

This week's roundup of Dallas city news includes items about arts, auctions, housing, the library, and the opportunity to shop with a cop.

The most important note is a reminder that Saturday June 5 is a runoff election, to decide the final disposition on six seats on the Dallas City Council. If you're seeking advice, consult this tweet by Wylie H Dallas, a fictional character who has his fictional finger on the pulse of Dallas politics. He knows what's up.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

West Dallas arts facility

The Dallas City Council approved a resolution on May 26 authorizing City Manager TC Broadnax to execute a contract with the Sammons Center for the Arts for the development, operation, and management of a new cultural arts facility in West Dallas.

The Sammons Center will transform a vacant 3.7-acre City-owned tract at 3111 N. Stemmons Fwy. into black box theaters, plus space for offices, exhibits, rehearsals, and conferences, and housing for artists. Construction is expected to begin in 2023.

The new campus is the second public-private partnership between Dallas and the Sammons Center. The Sammons Center opened in March 1988 after extensive rehabilitation of the vacant Turtle Creek Pump Station which is now home to 14 small performing arts groups, plus providing services to another 90 arts/culture organizations.

Executive director Joanna St. Angelo says in a statement that they're excited for the opportunity to reach more local artists, arts groups, and patrons in West Dallas, and look forward to taking the next steps.

Homeownership Fair

Dallas Habitat will host their annual Homeownership Fair to help educate potential buyers on homeownership and celebrate National Homeownership Month.

The event will offer input from industry experts, with virtual breakout sessions, access to community resources, and raffle prizes.

The fair takes place Saturday June 5, from 10 am-2:30 pm, and is accessible online.

Library learning program

Dallas Public Library has launched its annual summer learning program, with 10 weeks of virtual experiences and incentives to encourage kids to keep learning all summer long.

Called "Smart Summer," it includes various programs in science, math, art, reading, and technology, which help maintain skills built during the school year. There are at-home exercises and activities, with chances to win prizes such as a basketball hoop, a Barbie Dream House, and a trampoline.

Registration is now open at www.dallaslibrary.org/smartsummer or in person at any Dallas Public Library location. It runs from June 5 to August 14.

All live programs take place on Zoom. Take-home kits will be available at all library locations for hands-on experiences. Parents and other adults can also participate in a parallel reading program. Kids who see grown-ups read encourages the practice and establishes reading as a family value.

Fair Park auction

Friends of Fair Park has set up an online auction with beer tastings, restaurant meals, music lessons, a propane grill, a Woofus Statue, a tabletop firepit, sports tickets, and more. All proceeds benefit Friends of Fair Park. The auction ends June 8 at midnight.

The Friends of Fair Park is a member-supported advocacy group for Fair Park preservation, restoration, and programming.

Shop with a cop

As part of its "Summer Kicks - Shop with a Cop" series, the Dallas Police Department will partner with Baketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Nancy Lieberman Charities to provide local youth with $250 worth of Under Armour shoes and gear. The kids will get to spend time with Dallas police officers including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. It's Saturday June 6, at 10 am at Under Armour in North Park Center.