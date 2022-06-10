VisitDallas catches us up on emo and screamo and more Dallas news

This week's roundup of Dallas news includes some updates, some with happy endings, some unresolved. That includes Dallas' classical music station and the subject of redistricting. Monkeypox has landed in Dallas, and there's wacky stuff on the VisitDallas website.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Latest on redistricting

The Dallas City Council was supposed to vote on the new redistricting map that was approved by the Redistricting Commission, redrawn to address shifts in population since the 2020 Census. Eight possible amendments were proposed to address various concerns, such as not splitting up neighborhoods and making sure there were Hispanic districts. But none of the amendments were approved. The council postponed making a decision until its next meeting on June 22.

WRR -> KERA

The Dallas City Council predictably approved the hand-off of the city-owned classical music station WRR 101.1 FM to KERA, Dallas' NPR partner.

This is an extremely popular and feelgood measure. People love it because WRR is practically 100 years old. And it's classical, which makes everyone feel artsy and cultured. We are such an artsy city! Like other big cities. The Park Cities is very onboard with keeping WRR afloat. But how many people actually listen to WRR?

Selfish jerk

A Dallas man brought monkeypox to town after vacationing in Puerto Vallarta. Mexican health officials said the man checked in to the hospital in Vallarta, where doctors told him to isolate himself. Instead, the man, who they have not identified but whom we'll call "the selfish jerk," took a flight back to home.

Can you imagine being on a flight with the selfish jerk and then getting sick?

Dallas County Health Director Phillip Huang said that the selfish jerk is now in isolation, and won't face legal charges. Officials are tracking down people who were on the flight.

South Dallas Fair Park Opportunity Fund

The South Dallas/Fair Park Opportunity Fund (SDFPOF) provides loans and grants of up to $100,000 to promote economic development in neighborhoods surrounding Fair Park. Nonprofit organizations who do programs or services that benefit residents of South Dallas Fair Park are invited to apply for funding.

Proposals should be submitted online by July 8 at 5 pm.

Those interested in learning more about the program can email regina.onyeibe@dallascityhall.com or attend one of the following meetings:

June 15 from 6-7 pm, at Martin Luther King Jr. Center 2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Bldg A – Activity Room B, hosted by Diane Ragsdale

June 21 from 6-7 pm, at Salem Institutional Baptist Church 3918 Crozier St, hosted by Pastor Todd Atkins

How to be emo

Visit Dallas, the embattled organization that promotes Dallas as a business and tourist destination, has had criticism levied at its website, for boo-boos like having info that's out-of-date, or worse, hyping businesses not located in Dallas. For example: Their current "Things To Do" page counts Del Frisco's Grille in Plano as one of its top restaurant recommendations.

But one thing you might never have anticipated seeing on Visit Dallas is a post titled How to Be Emo, Screamo, and Punk in Dallas This Summer. Hey hey, what's going on down at VD, covering screamo, a subgenre of emo from the '90s that wiki says emphasizes willfully experimental dissonance and dynamics.

The post suggests you'll be surprised how much of a "throwback city" Dallas can be, before going on to list festivals, concerts, cover bands, and punky throwback hangouts such as Shot Topic.