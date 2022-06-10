Plano earns new national distinction that families with kids will love

Plano is gaining praise as a great place to bring up your kids.

The Collin County suburb ranks fourth on WalletHub’s new list of the best places in the country to raise a family, and it’s the only Texas city in the top 15.

Plano, which also appeared at No. 4 on WalletHub’s 2021 list, earns especially high marks for socioeconomics (ranked second), affordability (ranked third), and health and safety (ranked eighth).

“Almost every neighborhood in Plano has trails, parks, and walking paths, so you’re sure to see families, seniors, and millennials out and about,” according to the blog published by PODS, a moving and storage company. “Plus, you can ride your bike everywhere in Plano … .”

Ahead of Plano on the WalletHub list are first-ranked Fremont, California; second-ranked Overland Park, Kansas; and third-ranked Irvine, California.

Other top-100 ranked Texas cities in the WalletHub study are:

Austin, No. 18

Grand Prairie, No. 59

Amarillo, No. 78

Irving, No. 87

Laredo, No. 89

Fort Worth, No. 95

El Paso, No. 96

Arlington, No. 97

To determine which cities are best for family life, WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared 182 U.S. cities across 46 metrics in five categories: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics. Among the 46 metrics, Plano tied at No. 1 for median family income (adjusted for cost of living).

“A 30-minute drive north of Dallas, Plano offers the best of both a suburban feel and metropolitan proximity,” says mortgage provider Quicken Loans, which ranks Plano seventh among the country’s 10 best places to raise a family.