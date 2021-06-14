Home » City Life
watch that thermostat

ERCOT urges Texans to reduce power usage due to soaring temperatures

By ABC13 Staff
thermometer heat hot sun
Soaring temps mean Texans should watch their usage.  Photo by Getty Images

Texas' power grid operator issued a conservation alert on Monday, June 14 as much of the state flirts with record high temperatures.

Under the alert, ERCOT urged Texans to safely reduce electricity use during this time.

Officials base the tight grid conditions on a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June.

The power operator's website states the need for voluntary energy conservation through Friday, June 18.

Officials offered these actions to help reduce electric use:

  • Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher — every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8 percent.
  • Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.
  • If you don't need something — turn it off and unplug it if possible.

The alert is similar to the one issued back in April as a means to avoid an "energy" emergency.

"Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources," ERCOT explained at the time.

---

